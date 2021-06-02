Point rolls past Generals, 11-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Their patience was a real virtue.

Point Pleasant received a trio of bases-loaded walks in the third inning that doubled a 3-0 edge out to a 6-run cushion, then the hosts teed off on strikes while completing a 9-run eruption in that third frame and ultimately cruised to an 11-2 victory over third seeded Winfield on Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 opening round baseball contest.

The second seeded Big Blacks (18-7) led wire-to-wire after building a quick 2-0 lead in the first, then sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third as part of that 9-run outburst that resulted in a sizable 11-0 advantage through three complete.

The Generals (13-12) plated two scores in the fifth on RBI-producing at-bats from Dylan Kuhl and Rece Amburgy to close back to within nine runs, but the guests managed only two more baserunners the rest of the way.

PPHS outhit the Generals by a 12-4 overall margin and committed two of the three errors in the contest. The Big Blacks also received six free passes in the game, twice as many as WHS received.

Point Pleasant advances to the winner’s bracket final and will host fourth seeded Nitro on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The Wildcats knocked off top seeded Sissonville by a 2-1 count on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Wilson started the bottom of the first by being hit by a pitch, then advanced to third on a Kyelar Morrow double and then scored on an overthrow for a permanent lead of 1-0. Morrow later scored on a Tanner Mitchell single for a 2-run cushion after one complete.

Joel Beattie started the third by reaching safely after being hit by a pitch, then back-to-back 1-out singles from Mitchell and Isaac Craddock led to a run for a 3-0 edge.

Riley Oliver followed with a third straight single that loaded the bases, then Evan Roach, Wilson and Hunter Lilly all drew consecutive walks that resulted in a 6-0 advantage.

Morrow followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Roach for a 7-run lead, then Wilson scored on a Beattie single and Hunter Bush doubled home Lilly for a 9-0 edge. Both Bush and Brylan Williamson — a courtesy runner for Beattie — came home on a Craddock double that extended the lead to 11-0.

Beattie went the distance for the winning decision, allowing four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out nine.

Beattie, Mitchell and Craddock paced the hosts with two hits apiece, with Bush leading the offense with three RBIs. Craddock also drove in two runs, while Williamson and Wilson each crossed home plate twice.

Four different Winfield players had a hit apiece in the setback.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant senior Isaac Craddock, right, gets a high-five from teammate Kyelar Morrow after scoring in the third inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_PP-Craddock.jpg Point Pleasant senior Isaac Craddock, right, gets a high-five from teammate Kyelar Morrow after scoring in the third inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Members of the Point Pleasant infield huddle around starting pitcher Joel Beattie, middle, before the start of the second inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_PP-Infield.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant infield huddle around starting pitcher Joel Beattie, middle, before the start of the second inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant second baseman Kyelar Morrow (9) flips an underhanded throw to first baseman Luke Pinkerton (28) in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_PP-Morrow.jpg Point Pleasant second baseman Kyelar Morrow (9) flips an underhanded throw to first baseman Luke Pinkerton (28) in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach dives safely back into first base in the second inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach dives safely back into first base in the second inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Brylan Williamson, right, gets a high-five from teammate Riley Oliver after scoring in the third inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_PP-Williamson.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Brylan Williamson, right, gets a high-five from teammate Riley Oliver after scoring in the third inning Tuesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 baseball game against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

