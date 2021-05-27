Duo to represent Rio Grande women in NAIA Nationals

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A pair of athletes will be representing the University of Rio Grande in the 41st annual women’s NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, Wednesday-Friday, at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Both ladies will be competing on the opening day of the competition.

Sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) will be part of the Hammer Throw competition, which is slated for 3 p.m. EDT.

Cress had the 20th-best qualifying mark of 49.64m, which she recorded at the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Invitational hosted by Cedarville University on March 27.

Senior Chanavier Robinson (Ravenna, OH) will participate in the Long Jump beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Robinson’s qualifying mark of 5.83m, which was set at West Virginia University’s Mountaineer Twilight on May 1, ranks 10th-best and established a new school record in the event.

The top eight finishers in each competition earn All-American status.

Opening Ceremonies for the championship meet are scheduled for Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

Rio’s Booth, Freitag part of NAIA Championships

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Two student-athletes from the University of Rio Grande will be taking part in the 70th annual men’s NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, Wednesday-Friday, at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) and junior Cody Booth (New Philadelphia, OH) are slated to be in action as part of Thursday’s schedule of events.

Freitag will participate in the 5,000-meter race walk at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

A two-time All-American in the indoor version of the event and now a three-time outdoor qualifier, Freitag has the third-best qualifying mark of 21:49.79 — which he set at the River States Conference Championships in late April.

Booth is part of the 5,000-meter run competition. The preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday at 9:35 p.m. EDT, with the finals slated for Saturday at 6:55 p.m.

Booth’s qualifying time of 14:38.81, which he set at Rio Grande’s Last Chance Meet on May 15, ranks 14th among the participants.

Opening Ceremonies for the championship meet are scheduled for Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

URG Women’s Basketball Camp set for July 11-14

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s 2021 Women’s Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 11-14 at the Lyne Center on the URG campus.

The overnight instructional camp is open to girls in grades 4-12. Cost is $300 per camper, which includes lodging, meals, a certificate of participation and a t-shirt.

Campers will also receive 24-hour supervision from coaches and counselors; lecture/discussion groups and film sessions; daily instruction on shooting, ball-handling, post play and defense; and use of the school’s swimming pool.

There will also be a camp store featuring drinks, snacks, pizza and Rio Grande apparel for sale each day.

Veteran Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley, who ranks among the top 10 coaches on the active wins list with more than 500, will be the camp director.

Registration forms are available under the “More Links” tab on the women’s basketball page on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are also available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms should be mailed to David Smalley, Rio Grande Women’s Basketball Camp, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Women’s Basketball Camp.

For more information, contact Smalley at 740-245-7491, 1-800-282-7201, or e-mail dsmalley@rio.edu

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

