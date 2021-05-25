Meigs pulls away from Raiders, 7-2

Two big innings, one gigantic win. Meigs scored three runs in the top of the fourth and followed up with four more scores in the fifth, then eventually cruised to a 7-2 victory over host River Valley on Monday in a Division III district semfinal in Bidwell. The 16th seeded Marauders (16-8) — outright champions of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division — received seven solid innings from starter Andrew Dodson, who allowed just five hits and four walks over seven frames while fanning three for the decision. After three well-played scoreless innings at the start, MHS finally broke through in the top of the fourth as Hunter Wood hit a weak ground ball up the middle with runners on the corners. RVHS shortstop Chase Barber fielded the ball and threw home to try and get the lead runner, but Dodson slid safely in ahead of the throw for what proved to a permanent lead of 1-0. Meigs got a bases loaded walk and then added another run on a fielder’s choice for a 3-0 cushion midway through four. The Marauders had five hits in the fifth, which resulted in another four runs and sizable 7-run cushion — but the 12th seeded Raiders (17-10) answered back in their half of the fifth as Dalton Jones drove in John Santos with a fielder’s choice, then later scored on an error that cut the deficit down to 7-2. Both teams stranded two baserunners the rest of the way, allowing Meigs to advance to Wednesday’s D-3 district final against top seeded Minford at the Chillicothe V.A. Memorial Field at 3 p.m. The Marauders outhit the hosts by a 7-5 count and committed the only error of the game. Dodson led the guests with two hits, while Bailey Jones knocked in a team-best three RBIs. Joel Horner paced RVHS — which set a school record for wins this season — with two safeties.

Nitro 10, Point Pleasant 8

Host Nitro rallied back from an 8-4 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the fifth on Monday en route to a 10-8 victory over Point Pleasant in a non-conference matchup. The visiting Big Blacks (16-6) erased a 3-1 deficit with a 6-run explosion of their own in the fourth, with Joel Beattie capping that outburst with a 3-run homer to left for a 7-3 edge. The Wildcats countered with a run in their half of the fourth, but an Evan Roach single in the fifth allowed Riley Oliver to score for an 8-4 edge. NHS needed only nine batters to come away with its 6-run blitz in the fifth, and half of those runs were scored with two away in the frame. PPHS managed to get the tying run to the plate with a runner on second in the seventh, but the guests followed with three consecutive outs to wrap up the contest. Both teams produced 11 hits, but Point Pleasant committed five of the six errors in the game. Beattie, Roach and Wyatt Wilson led the Big Blacks with two hits apiece, with Beattie adding a team-best three RBIs. Tyler Anderson led NHS with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Kyle Gill and Carter Jones added two safeties apiece.

Charleston Catholic 8, Wahama 4

The Wahama baseball team — which topped 10-8 Charleston Catholic on May 12 in the Capital City — couldn’t repeat the feat, falling to the Irish 8-4 on Monday in Mason. Charleston Catholic (18-6) never trailed, taking the lead on a Thomas Rennie single in the opening inning. A Jeffrey Reynolds RBI single gave the guests a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Wahama (7-11) got on the board with Zachary Fields driving in Ethan Gray in the home half of the second. CCHS was up 7-1 after four hits, two errors and a walk in the top of the third. Wahama scored its second run after three straight errors in the third, but the Irish led 8-2 after a RBI single from Reynolds in the fourth. Another error led another White Falcon home in the fourth inning, but WHS was held off the board in the fifth and sixth. With two outs in the seventh, Ethyn Barnitz hit a home run, but the White Falcons couldn’t complete the rally and fell 8-4. Evan Sayre was the winning pitcher in a complete game for the guests, striking out six. Fields took the loss in a complete game for the Red and White, striking out a trio. Fields, Barnitz and Drew Fowler each had a hit for the hosts, while Reynolds led the guests, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Wahama 8, Point Pleasant 7

The Wahama softball team — which topped Point Pleasant 7-1 on May 12 in Hartford — completed the season sweep of the Lady Knights on Monday, winning 8-7 at PPHS. The Lady Falcons (16-0), led 3-0 after two hits and two walks in the opening frame, but Point Pleasant (14-9) tied it at three after three hits and an error in the home half. Four singles around one error led three more Lady Falcons around to score in the top of the second. The Lady Knights got a run back on a Hayley Keefer home run in the bottom of the second, but WHS was up 8-4 after a two-run single from Amber Wolfe in the third. PPHS was back to within a run after three runs in the fourth inning, capped off by a two-run double by Havin Roush. The Lady Knights had a chance to tie the game in the sixth, but had a runner thrown out at the plate, and left another in scoring position. Mikie Lieving earned the pitching victory in a complete game for Wahama, striking out six. Rylee Cochran struck out eight and took the loss in a complete game for Point Pleasant. Wolfe led the Red and White, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs. Lieving and Lauren Noble had two hits apiece for WHS, with Lieving scoring twice, while Noble doubled once and drove in a run. Roush and Hayley Bryant led Point Pleasant with two hits each, with a double and two RBIs from Roush, and a run scored by Bryant.

