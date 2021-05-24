Marauders outlast Westfall, 1-0

One was enough as the 13th-seeded Marauders claimed their first sectional title since 2016 behind a four-hit complete game shut out from sophomore Ethan Stewart. Meigs (15-8) left two runners on base in each of the first two innings, but didn’t score the game-winning run until the fourth frame, taking advantage of two errors by Westfall (21-7). The Mustangs never made it past second base, with Stewart striking out 11 batters and walking none for the pitching win. Luke Blackburn pitched a complete game for the fourth-seeded hosts, striking out 10. Bailey Jones and Andrew Dodson had a hit apiece for the Maroon and Gold, with Jones scoring the lone run. Ashton Nunemaker led the Mustang offense with two hits in three chances.

River Valley 4, Fairland 3

River Valley notched the program’s district berth in program history on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over host Fairland in a D-3 sectional final in Proctorville. The 12th seeded Raiders never trailed and got six solid innings from starter Chase Barber, who worked six innings and allowed three runs, nine hits and four walks while striking out seven for the winning decision. RVHS — which will host Meigs on Monday in the D-3 district semifinals — built a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Barber singled home Alex Euton, but the fifth seeded Dragons answered with a run in their half of the fourth for a 1-all tie. Barber doubled home both Dalton Jones and Euton in the sixth, then later scored on a Joel Horner single for a 4-1 cushion. FHS answered with two runs in the home half of the sixth, but ultimately never came closer. Fairland outhit the Raiders by a 9-6 overall margin. Barber led the guests with two hits and three RBIs. Trevathan and Sammons each had two hits in the setback for Fairland.

Eastern 5, Symmes Valley 0

The seventh seeded Eastern baseball team punched its ticket back to the district championship game, defeating second-seeded host Symmes Valley 5-0 behind a one-hitter from senior Matthew Blanchard on Saturday in Lawrence County. The Eagles (17-5-1) — going for their 11th district championship when they take the field Monday — scored all-5 runs in the sixth inning, starting with back-to-back RBI doubles from Brayden Smith and Blanchard. Preston Thorla then doubled home two runs, and later swiped home for the final run. The Vikings had just two base runners in the game, with a hit batter in the second and a Levi Niece single in the fourth. Blanchard faced the minimum 21 batters, striking out nine in the victory. Devin Renfroe took the pitching loss for SVHS, striking out five in five innings. Blanchard and Smith were both 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Thorla added a double, a run and an RBI, while Jace Bullington chipped in with a single.

Point Pleasant 15, Wahama 2

The Point Pleasant baseball team — which topped Wahama 6-3 on April 26 — completed the season sweep of the White Falcons with a 15-2 victory in five innings on Friday at Claflin Stadium. The Big Blacks (16-5) took a 4-0 lead after four walks, a hit and an error in the opening inning. After leaving two runners on base in each the second and third innings, the guests went up 6-0 on a two-run single by Tanner Mitchell in the top of the fourth. PPHS combined six walks, four hits and a hit batter for a ninth-run fifth inning, going up 15-0. Wahama (7-10) ended the shut out bid with Michael VanMatre and Logan Roach scoring on passed balls, but couldn’t avoid the mercy rule and fell 15-2. Kyelar Morrow was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in three innings for Point Pleasant. Hunter Bush and Wyatt Wilson each pitched an inning for the guests, striking out one batter apiece. Aaron Henry took the pitching loss, with four strikeouts in four innings for WHS, with Nathan Fields also picking up a strikeout in .2 innings. Morrow led PPHS at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three runs batted in. Mitchell and Hunter Lilly had two hits apiece, with Lilly scoring a game-best three runs. VanMatre, Zachary Fields and Ethyn Barnitz each had a hit for the White Falcons.

SOFTBALL

Point Pleasant 6, Greenbrier East 0

Point Pleasant 10, Greenbrier East 2

Hayley Keefer and Tayah Fetty had a homer in each game of Saturday’s home twin-bill, which ultimately highlighted Point Pleasant’s wins of 6-0 and 10-2 over Greenbrier East. The Lady Knights (13-8) surrendered eight hits and led all but one-half inning of the 12 frames played, all while pounding out 19 hits and scoring runs in all but two of their 11 innings at the plate. PPHS outhit the guests 8-5 in the opener and built a permanent lead in the first when Havin Roush singled home Keefer for a quick 1-0 cushion. The hosts led 2-0 after an inning, then added a run in each of the fourth and fifth frames while doubling the lead out to 4-0. Keefer and Fetty added back-to-back solo shots in the sixth to wrap up the 6-run outcome. Krysten Stroud allowed five hits and struck out three over seven innings for the winning decision. Fetty paced PPHS with two hits, while Black paced GEHS with three safeties in Game 1. Greenbrier East took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first of Game 2 after a 2-RBI single by Patterson, but Point Pleasant answered with a 5-run first and never trailed again. Down 2-1 with one away, Kylie Price blasted a grand slam to right center and pushed PPHS to a permanent 5-2 edge. Keefer added a solo homer in the second for a 6-2 lead and scored another run in the third on an error, then Fetty blasted a 2-run shot in the fourth as part of a 3-run inning that resulted in a 10-2 advantage through four complete. The Lady Knights outhit the guests by an 11-3 edge, with Rylee Cochran allowing three walks and striking out five over five frames for the winning decision. Keefer led PPHS with three hits and three runs scored, while Fetty and Roush added two safeties apiece. Price added a team-high four RBIs as well. Honaker led GEHS with two hits and scored a run.

