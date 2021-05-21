Wahama survives in 10 innings

A pair of timely home runs kept the Lady Falcons unbeaten, as the Wahama softball team defeated non-conference guest Tug Valley 2-1 in 10 innings on Thursday in Hartford. The Lady Panthers (13-9) broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning, with Kinna Justice bunting for a hit, and then scoring on an error after a bunt from Alyssa Newsome. The Lady Falcons (15-0) left five runners on base in the first six frames, with four of the stranded runners in scoring position. Wahama was down to its final out, when senior Deborah Miller hit a solo home run to right-centerfield, forcing extra innings. After each team left a runner on second in the ninth inning, WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a walk-off home run. Lieving was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out 13. Autumn Hall took the pitching loss with seven strikeouts in a complete game for TVHS. Lieving, Amber Wolfe and Emma Knapp each went 2-for-4 to lead the Red and White, while Hall singled twice to pace Tug Valley.

Ripley 5, Point Pleasant 0

Point Pleasant was held hitless through 3-plus innings and host Ripley slowly extended its lead through four frames en route to a 5-0 decision on Thursday night in Jackson County. The Lady Knights (11-8) trailed 1-0, 2-0 and 4-0 through each of the first three frames, then finally found some offensive life in the top of the fourth as Havin Roush delivered a 2-out single for Point’ first baserunner of the game. PPHS mustered at least one hit in each of the final three innings from there, but the guests ultimately stranded four of those five baserunners in scoring position. Both teams had five hits each, with the Lady Knights also committing all four errors in the contest — including a 2-base error in the first that allowed Walsh to score the eventual game-winner. Kaylee Byus led PPHS with two hits, with Roush, Tayah Fetty and Rylee Cochran also adding a safety apiece. Winter paced RHS with two hits, scored once and also drove in a run.

Westfall 9, Eastern 3

The Eastern softball team had its postseason run come to an end in the Division III district semifinal on Wednesday in Williamsport. The Lady Eagles (14-6) were ahead 2-0 after an inning, with Megan Maxon scoring on a passed ball, and Ella Carleton singling home Tessa Rockhold. Westfall tied the game on a two-run, two-out double by Maddy Mullins in the third inning, and then WHS took the lead for good when Mullins scored on a single from Leah Ragland. The Lady Mustangs doubled their run total with a three-run home run by Abbie Bickenheuser in the fourth inning. EHS got back on the board with Carleton singling home Maxon in the fifth inning, but the hosts capped off the 9-3 win with a three-run sixth frame. Tessa Rockhold took the pitching loss in three innings of work, striking out two. Carleton struck out one and pitched the remainder for EHS. Olivia Dumm was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts in a complete game for Westfall. Leading EHS at the plate, Carleton and Tessa Rockhold had two hits apiece, with a double by Rockhold as the team’s only extra-base hit. Delana Landefeld led the Lady Mustangs with five hits in five chances, with two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Wahama 15, Ritchie County 5

The Wahama baseball team — which topped Ritchie County by a 4-2 count on April 27 — defeated the Rebels by a 15-5 count in Little Kanawha Conference play on Thursday in Ellenboro. Wahama (7-9, 5-4 LKC) never trailed, scoring three runs on five hits in the opening inning. RCHS (6-11, 3-7) got a run back in the home half of the first, but the White Falcons were up 8-1 after four hits and three free passes in the third inning. Five hits, two walks and an error brought seven more White Falcons home in the fourth inning, making the margin 15-1. Ritchie County scored four times in the home fourth, but couldn’t avoid the mercy rule and fell 15-5. Bryce Zuspan earned the pitching win in a complete game for Wahama, striking out five. Garret Cunningham took the pitching loss in 1.1 innings for Ritchie County. Leading the Red and White at the plate, Drew Fowler was 3-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in, while Trey Ohlinger was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Ethyn Barnitz was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, while Aaron Henry tripled once, singled once, scored once and drove in a team-best three runs. Cunningham paced the Rebels with two singles and two runs batted in.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Victoria VanMatre (3) throws out a runner at first base, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-1 victory on Thursday in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.22-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama senior Victoria VanMatre (3) throws out a runner at first base, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-1 victory on Thursday in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Unbeaten Lady Falcons rally past Tug Valley, 2-1