Lady Marauders avenge RV, 5-4

Six days after falling to River Valley 9-1 in Bidwell, the Meigs softball team earned its revenge, defeating the Silver and Black 5-4 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play. The Lady Raiders (17-9, 6-6 TVC Ohio) were up 2-0 an inning into play, with Malerie Stanley doubling home Grace Hash and then scoring on an error. The Lady Marauders (10-11, 4-7) pulled even with a two-run single from Hailey Roberts in the home half of the third. Back-to-back two-out singles by Jerrica Smith and Delana Wright plated three runs, as Meigs took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. RVHS plated two runs on RBIs from Riley Bradley and Abbi Hollanbaugh in the top of the seventh, but left the go-ahead run on second base and fell 5-4. Jess Workman was the winning pitcher of record in 5.2 innings for MHS. Sierra Somerville took the pitching loss in six innings for River Valley, striking out five. Leading Meigs at the plate, Roberts was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Jerrica Smith was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Wright went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Somerville was 3-for-4 with a double to lead RVHS, while Bradley went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI, and Sizemore went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Wahama 10, St. Marys 0

The Wahama softball team earned its 10th shut out of the season, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest St. Marys 10-0 in five innings. The Lady Falcons (14-0, 7-0 LKC) — who won the first meeting 6-1 on April 21 in Pleasants County — led 3-0 after three hits and two errors in the opening inning on Wednesday. Emma Gibbs and Amber Wolfe picked up RBIs in the second inning, pushing the WHS advantage to 5-0. Wahama then doubled its total in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on five hits, including RBI doubles from Wolfe, Lauren Noble and Emma Knapp. St. Marys (10-9, 5-3) was held to two hits in the contest, and never advanced past first. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game for Wahama, striking out 13 of the 17 batters she faced. Ella Smith struck out two in a complete game loss for the guests. Lieving led the Lady Falcons at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Wolfe and Knapp both singled once, doubled once and scored once, with two RBIs by Wolfe and one from Knapp. Ella Smith and Lara Fetty were responsible for the Lady Blue Devils.

Point Pleasant 11, Buffalo 0

Short and sweet. The Lady Knights scored at least two runs in each of their four innings at the plate Wednesday night en route to an 11-0 victory over visiting Buffalo. Point Pleasant (11-7) belted out 11 of the 14 hits in the contest and established a 2-0 first inning lead, thanks to a BHS error and a Kylie Price RBI single. PPHS banged out three hits in each of the first three frames and also scored two more runs on a pair of errors, all while building that early 2-run cushion out to 6-0, 8-0 and 11-0 after the second, third and fourth innings. The Lady Bison — who stranded five on base, including a trio in scoring position — got a 2-out double from Abby Darnley in the fifth, but ultimately ran out of chances one batter later. Rylee Cochran worked four innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six for the win. Tayah Fetty led the hosts with three hits, while Cochran added two safeties and a team-best three RBIs. Fetty and Haley Bryant also scored two runs apiece for PPHS. Darnley accounted for two Buffalo hits, while Alex Hill added the other safety.

Waterford 12, Southern 3

The Southern softball team — which defeated Waterford 8-7 on April 19 in Racine — couldn’t complete the sweep of the Lady Wildcats, falling 12-3 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Wednesday in Washington County. Lily Allen drove in Ally Shuler to give Southern (8-16, 4-8 TVC Hocking) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Waterford (20-8, 10-2) was ahead 2-1 after three straight two-out hits in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Wildcats added three runs in the second frame, and three more in the third, going ahead 8-1. The Lady Tornadoes got two runs back with a Cassidy Roderus home run in the fourth inning, but WHS scored twice in the fourth and twice in the fifth to cap off the 12-3 victory. Kryssa Hayes earned the pitching victory in a complete game, striking out five. Kassidy Chaney took the loss after striking out two in 5.1 innings for the Lady Tornadoes. Lexi Smith pitched the remainder and struck out one. Chaney led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. Cara Taylor went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead WHS.

Meigs firstbaseman Mallory Adams (left) catches the ball for a force out in front of River Valley’s Sophia Gee (right), during the Lady Marauders’ 5-4 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.21-MHS-Adams.jpg Meigs firstbaseman Mallory Adams (left) catches the ball for a force out in front of River Valley’s Sophia Gee (right), during the Lady Marauders’ 5-4 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio.