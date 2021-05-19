Eagles headed to districts

The Eastern baseball team captured the program’s 23rd sectional title on Tuesday night at its home field, as the 7th-seeded Eagles claimed an 11-3 victory over 10th-seeded guest Waterford. Eastern (16-5-1) — advancing to the district tournament for the 15th time in the last 16 chances — split the regular season series with the Wildcats, winning 10-0 at home, and falling 9-5 in Washington County. EHS never trailed on Tuesday, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks in the opening inning. Waterford got two runs back after a pair of two-out RBI hits in the second inning, and then tied it at three on an error in the fourth. Eastern, however, was back up by three with an RBI single from Ryan Ross followed by a pair of bases loaded walks in the bottom of the fourth. The hosts doubled their lead with three runs on three walks and two hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 11-3 victory with two runs on three hits and an error in the sixth. Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 in a complete game. Kolton Zimmer took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for the guests, striking out two. Leading Eastern at the plate, Ross was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Bruce Hawley went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI, while Blanchard was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cole Miller singled once, scored twice and drove in a run to pace the Wildcats.

Huntington 6, Southern 3

The Southern baseball team had its postseason run come to an end in the Division IV sectional final on Tuesday night in Ross County, with the 12th-seeded Tornadoes falling to fifth-seeded host Huntington 6-3. The Huntsmen took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Southern (12-9) was up 3-1 with an RBI double by Ryan Laudermilt, followed by a two-run double from Will Wickline. Huntington, however, tied the game at three after three straight two-out hits in the home half of the inning. The Huntsmen regained the lead with two runs on two hits in the fifth, and then capped off the 6-3 victory with a run on two hits in the sixth. Dalton Black claimed the pitching win in 5.1 innings of relief, striking out five batters for HHS. Wickline took the pitching loss with four strikeouts in five innings for Southern, with Laudermilt adding a strikeout in one inning on the mound. All three Tornado hits came in the third inning, with a Tanner Lisle single preceding the run-scoring doubles.

Meigs 11, Nelsonville-York 4

The Meigs baseball team completed its championship run through the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with an 11-4 victory in eight innings on Tuesday at Nelsonville-York. The Marauders (13-8, 11-1 TVC Ohio) were down 3-0 after the third inning, surrendering two walks and two hits in the frame. MHS got a run back in the following inning, and then took a 4-3 lead with a three-run fifth frame. The Buckeyes tied it at four in the home half of the fifth, but didn’t make it beyond second base again. Four hits and four free passes led seven Marauders around to score in the eighth inning to seal the 11-4 victory. Ethan Stewart was the winning pitcher of record in 3.2 innings of relief, striking out 10 of the 14 batters he faced. Alex Pierce pitched the first 4.1 frames for Meigs, striking out seven. Wiseman took the pitching loss, with one strikeout in .2 innings of relief for NYHS. Stewart led the Maroon and Gold at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored. Andrew Dodson and Wyatt Hoover also both scored twice after a single apiece. Williams and Bennington paced Nelsonville-York, both singling twice and scoring once.

Point Pleasant 6, Ripley 2

The Big Blacks scored twice in the bottom of the first and ultimately never looked back Tuesday night during a 6-2 victory over visiting Ripley in non-conference action. Point Pleasant (14-5) built an early lead as Wyatt Wilson scored on a fielder’s choice by Joel Beattie, then Beattie later scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 cushion. The Vikings countered with a run in the top of the third, but Beattie singled home Hunter Lilly and joined Kyelar Morrow in scoring on a Hunter Bush double that resulted in a 5-1 edge through three complete. Morrow added a sacrifice bunt in the fourth that plated Wilson for a 5-run lead, and RHS completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly from Isaiah Casto in the fifth. Both teams banged out seven hits in the contest, with PPHS committing the only three errors of the game. Isaac Craddock went 5.2 innings and allowed two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out two in the winning decision. Wilson and Bush paced the hosts with two hits apiece. Gage Songer led RHS with three safeties.

Williamstown 7, Wahama 3

A three-run third inning and a four-run sixth pushed the Williamstown baseball team past Little Kanawha Conference guest Wahama by a 7-3 county on Tuesday. The White Falcons (6-9, 4-4 LKC) — who fell to the Yellow Jackets (9-7, 6-2) by a 4-0 tally on April 22 — took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Tuesday, only for the hosts to go up 3-1 on two hits, two errors and two free passes in the third. Wahama got a run back on an bases loaded walk in the top of the sixth, but surrendered four runs on three hits, a walk and an error in the sixth. A two-out RBI single by Aaron Henry in the seventh brought the White Falcons to within four runs, but they couldn’t complete the rally and fell 7-3. Leewood Molessa was the winning pitcher of record with a dozen strikeouts in 5.1 innings for the hosts. Zachary Fields pitched a complete game for the White Falcons, striking out two. Logan Roach tripled once and scored once, Fields had a double and an RBI to lead the Red and White offense. Brady Ankrom, Ethan Holbert and Chase Barkley had two hits apiece to lead Williamstown, with a game-best two RBIs from Ankrom.

Eastern senior Conner Ridenour (10) slides into third base behind Waterford’s Dylan Taylor, during the Eagles’ 11-3 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.20-EHS-Ridenour.jpg Eastern senior Conner Ridenour (10) slides into third base behind Waterford’s Dylan Taylor, during the Eagles’ 11-3 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports