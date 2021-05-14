Locals land 3 on girls state teams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wahama landed two selections and Hannan garnered one honoree on the 2021 Class A girls basketball all-state teams, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Seniors Emma Gibbs — a 1,000-point career scorer who averaged a double-double this past winter — and Victoria VanMatre both represented the Lady Falcons as honorable mention choices, while senior Bailey Coleman was also chosen to the honorable mention list in Class A on behalf of the Lady Cats.

Kaylea Baisden of Tug Valley was named the first team captain in single-A, while Jazzy Melnyk of Madonna was the second team captain.

Point Pleasant did not have any selections on the Class AAA teams.

Marley Washenitz of Fairmont Senior and Baylee Goines of Nitro shared first team captain honors in triple-A, while Victoria Sturm of Robert C. Byrd was the second team captain.

The 2021 Class A and Class AAA Girls All-State Basketball Teams as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Class A

FIRST TEAM

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley (Captain); Sydney Baird, Webster County; Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Lili Neely, Cameron; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County; Trista Lester, River View.

SECOND TEAM

Ashlynn Van Tassell, Cameron; Trinity Amick, Richwood; Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna (Captain); Savannah Cunningham, Calhoun County; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Kenzie Clutter, Cameron; Abby McDonough, Doddridge County; Julie Boone, Tolsia.

HONORABLE MENTION

Vanessea Alatis, Madonna; Alivia Ammons, Clay-Battelle; Rachel Bates, Valley; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Selena Browning, Tolsia; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Mackenzie Crews, Montcalm; Audrey Evans, Tug Valley; Emma Gibbs, Wahama; Macy Helmick, Tucker County; London Hood, Tucker County; Akayla Hughes, James Monroe; Laurel McCombs, Doddridge County; Sarah Michael, Wood County, Christian; Chloe Mitchem, River View; Ali Morgan, River View; Alaina Moore, Madonna; Caroline Nelson, Sherman; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Brianna Rinehart, Hundred; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Victoria VanMatre, Wahama; Ana Young, Pendelton County.

Class AAA

FIRST TEAM

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior (Co-captain); Baylee Goines, Nitro (Co-captain); Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior; Amya Damon, Huntington St. Joe; Hannah Perdue, PikeView; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Karlie Denham, North Marion.

SECOND TEAM

Marisa Horan, Wheeling Central; Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Victoria Sturm, RCB (Captain); Alana Eves, Wayne; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Meghan Taylor, Winfield; Kaitlyn Carson, North Marion; Reece Enochs, Oak Glen.

HONORABLE MENTION

Isabella Aperfine, Weir; Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Anna Belan, Elkins; Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior; Brooklyn Bowen, Nitro; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Emily Dennison, Philip Barbour; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Hannah Ferris, Lincoln; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Gracie Fields, Hampshire; Alexis Greenlief, Oak Glen; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Avery Lucas, Lincoln County; Leah Maley, Weir; Alexis O’Dell, Nicholas County; Julia Preseruati, St. Joseph; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Emily Suddreth, Independence; Jill Tothe, Logan; Tristen White, Wheeling Central.

Wahama senior Emma Gibbs releases a shot attempt during a March 6 girls basketball game against Ravenswood at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va.

