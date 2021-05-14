Peebles tops Lady Tornadoes, 14-4

In the end, it was just too much at the start. Host Peebles built leads of 3-0, 9-1 and 13-4 through each of the first three frames and eventually wrapped up a wire-to-wire win in six innings Thursday with a 14-4 decision over Southern in a Division IV sectional final in Adams County. The visiting Lady Tornadoes (8-15) were never closer than they were in the top of the second after Cassidy Roderus blasted a 2-out solo homer to center for a 3-1 contest. Kassidy Chaney delivered a 2-RBI double in the third that plated Kayla Evans and Michelle Camp, then Chaney scored on a Lily Allen double that closed the deficit down to 9-4 midway through three. PHS — after scoring four times in the third for a 9-run edge — went scoreless over the next two frames, but a Baylie Johnston single with two outs in the sixth allowed Marisa Moore to come home with the game-clinching run. The Lady Indians outhit SHS by a 14-8 overall margin, with Southern also committing the only three errors of the contest. Chaney, Roderus and Emily Barber paced the Lady Tornadoes with two hits apiece. Johnston led Peebles with three hits and also knocked in three runs and scored three times.

Wahama 9, Ravenswood 0

The Wahama — which topped Little Kanawha Conference foe Ravenswood 6-0 on April 30 — shut the Red Devilettes out again on Thursday in Jackson County, this time by a 9-0 count. The Lady Falcons (11-0, 7-0 LKC) — now with eight shut outs this season — went up 1-0 on a two-out Victoria VanMatre single in the opening inning. RBIs by VanMatre and Morgan Christian in the third inning gave WHS a 3-0 lead in the third, and the guests double their lead after three runs on five hits in the fourth. Wahama added three more runs after back-to-back doubles from Emma Gibbs and Amber Wolfe in the finale, capping off the 9-0 mercy rule win. Mikie Lieving struck out 10 batters in five innings and was the winning pitcher of record, while Jamie Naylor took the loss in a complete game for Ravenswood (8-11, 7-6). Gibbs, VanMatre, Wolfe, Lieving, Lauren Noble and Bailee Bumgarner had two hits each for Wahama, with VanMatre and Wolfe each driving in three runs. Gibbs, Lieving and Bumgarner each scored twice for the Red and White. Brooke Meadows and Hattie Kennedy both had two hits to lead the hosts.

River Valley 9, Meigs 1

The River Valley softball team was up 2-0 after a Riley Bradley first inning home run and never looked back on its way to a 9-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Meigs. RVHS (16-8, 5-6 TVC Ohio), followed up Bradley’s two-run blast with a run on an error in the second inning, and then a two-run double by Brooklyn Jones in the third. The Silver and Black were up 8-0 after three runs on four hits and an error in the fourth frame. The Lady Marauders ended the shut out bid with a Delana Wright sac-fly in the top of the fifth. River Valley capped off the 9-1 win with a run on two hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth. Sierra Somerville struck out six batters and was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for RVHS, while Hailey Roberts took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for Meigs, striking out three. Leading the Lady Raiders at the plate, Abbi Hollanbaugh and Brooklyn Sizemore were both 3-for-4 with Hollanbaugh recording a double, a run scored and an RBI. Bradley went 2-for-3 with team-highs of two runs scored and three runs batted in. Meigs was led by Hannah Durst with three singles in three at-bats, and Jerrica Smith with a pair of doubles in four chances.

Point Pleasant 8, Parkersburg South 5

After falling behind 5-0 in the top of the first, the Lady Knights reeled off eight unanswered runs and rolled to an 8-5 win over visiting Parkersburg South on Thursday night in non-conference play. Point Pleasant (9-6) put up three scores in its half of the first, then turned a 2-run deficit into a 2-run edge with four scores in the bottom of the third. A 2-RBI double from Kylie Price ultimately gave PPHS a permanent lead of 6-5 and Emma Harbour scored on a Kaylee Byus sacrifice fly to complete the 4-run outburst. Tayah Fetty added a solo homer to lead off the fourth and completed the 3-run triumph. The Lady Patriots outhit the hosts by a 13-8 overall margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. Krysten Stroud worked six innings of scoreless relief for the win, allowing eight hits and striking out one in the process. Price and Rylee Cochran led Point Pleasant with two hits apiece, with Price driving in three RBIs. Trimble paced PSHS with four hits, with Ellison and Lamp each chipping in three safeties.

Southern’s Lexi Smith makes contact with a pitch during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s Division IV sectional final matchup against Peebles in Peebles, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.15-SHS-Smith.jpg Southern’s Lexi Smith makes contact with a pitch during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s Division IV sectional final matchup against Peebles in Peebles, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Southern shortstop Kassidy Chaney releases a throw to first base during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s Division IV sectional final matchup against Peebles in Peebles, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.15-SHS-Chaney.jpg Southern shortstop Kassidy Chaney releases a throw to first base during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s Division IV sectional final matchup against Peebles in Peebles, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports