White Falcons outlast Charleston Catholic, 10-8

Finally, some good fortunes … and against the Irish no less. Wahama snapped a 3-game losing skid on Wednesday night with a wire-to-wire 10-8 victory over host Charleston Catholic in a non-conference matchup. The White Falcons (5-7) led 2-0 after an inning of play as an Ethan Gray sacrifice fly and a Trey Ohlinger single resulted in RBIs, then the guests extended their lead out to 4-1 midway through the fifth. The Irish, however, countered with two scores to close the gap back down to a run, but WHS answered by sending 11 hitters to the plate in the top of the sixth — which resulted in six runs on seven hits and a pair of CCHS errors for a 10-3 cushion. The Irish scored a run in the sixth and tacked on four more scores in the home half of the seventh, but ultimately left the bases loaded with nobody out in the frame. Wahama outhit the hosts by a 14-8 overall margin and both teams committed three errors apiece. Bryce Zuspan picked up the win after allowing one run, three hits and a walk over four innings of work. Ethyn Barnitz paced WHS with three hits and three runs scored, while Gray, Ohlinger, Logan Roach, Aaron Henry and Zachary Fields each chipped in two safeties. Gray also led the guests with four RBIs. Armstrong led Charleston Catholic with two hits and Hufford knocked in a team-best two RBIs.

Meigs 6, Wellston 0

Champions once again. The Meigs baseball team earned at least a share of its 10th Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship on Wednesday in Rocksprings, defeating guest Wellston 6-0. Meigs (11-8, 9-1 TVC Ohio) — which claimed a 1-0 victory in its first meeting with WHS on April 19 — went up 4-0 in the second inning on Wednesday, with five hits and a walk in the inning. Ethan Stewart led the next inning off with a home run, and Meigs added another run after a walk and two hits. Wellston (11-13, 4-7) stranded three runners on base in the first six frames, but didn’t reach third until the finale, when WHS stranded two runners in scoring position. Stewart was the winning pitcher in a complete game for MHS, striking out nine. Zach Wilbur took the pitching loss in three innings for the guests, striking out seven. Stewart led the Marauder offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored, while Hunter Wood singled twice and scored once. Brock Eggers paced Wellston with a pair of hits.

Eastern 7, Southeastern 2

The Eastern baseball team extended its winning streak to a season-best five games, defeating non-conference host Southeastern 7-2 on Wednesday in Ross County. The Eagles (15-5-1) took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, taking advantage of a pair of errors. Southeastern got a run back in the home half of the third, but a two-out RBI single by Brad Hawk gave EHS a 4-1 lead in the next frame. SHS scored its final run in the home half of the fourth, cutting the margin back to one. Two hits and two walks led three Eagles home in the sixth, and then Eastern capped off the 7-2 victory with a run on an error in the seventh. Brayden Smith was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for EHS, striking out five. Smith, Hawk, Ryan Ross, Matthew Blanchard, Ryan Parker and Preston Thorla each singled once in the win, with Thorla scoring a game-best two runs. Murta led the Panthers with two hits in three chances, including a double.

Alexander 5, Southern 4

The Southern baseball team led 4-0, but gave up five unanswered runs and fell to non-conference host Alexander 5-4 in nine innings on Wednesday in Athens County. The Tornadoes (11-7) were up 1-0 after an Arrow Drummer RBI in the opening inning, and then went up 3-0 on a two-run Derek Griffith single in the second. Will Wickline singled home Tanner Lisle in the sixth frame, but Southern left the bases loaded. The Spartans ended the shut out bid in the sixth, manufacturing a run with a dropped third strike, an error and a fielder’s choice. Alexander forced extra innings with a three-run seventh inning, tying the game on a two-out single by Jace Ervin. SHS left two runners on base in the top of the ninth, and Alexander took advantage, with Preston Truax scoring the game-winning run on a Drew Harris grounder in the bottom of the inning. Stanley Viny was the winning pitcher of record with five strikeouts in four innings, while Damian Miller took the loss with one strike out in 1.1 innings. Wickline started for SHS and struck out seven in four hitless innings, and Ryan Laudermilt pitched the next three frames, striking out five. Wickline and Lincoln Rose both had two hits to lead SHS at the plate, with Lisle scoring a team-best two runs. Ervin and Cameron Oberholzer had a single each for Alexander, with two RBIs by Ervin and one from Oberholzer.

