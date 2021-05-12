Blue Devils sweep Point, 8-5

Early and often … and then the Blue Devils just held on. Gallia Academy stormed out to a 4-3 lead after one inning and tacked on two more runs over each of the next two frames, then eventually cruised to an 8-5 victory over host Point Pleasant on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup of cross-river rivals. GAHS (13-10) outhit the Big Blacks (11-4) by a 9-6 overall margin and the guests benefited from three PPHS errors in the first inning while establishing a 4-run advantage. The hosts answered with a 3-run outburst in the first, capped off by a 2-run homer from Joel Beattie for a 4-3 contest. Trent Johnson had an RBI single in the second and Grant Bryan followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Maddux Camden for a 6-3 cushion, then Bode Wamsley singled in both Cole Hines and Dalton Mershon for an 8-3 advantage through three complete. The Big Blacks got an RBI single from Beattie in the fifth, then Tanner Mitchell received a bases-loaded walk as Wyatt Wilson came home for a 3-run deficit. PPHS left runners stranded at second and third in the sixth and the bases were also loaded with one away in the bottom of the seventh. Colton Roe picked up the win after allowing five runs, five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six. Johnson, Hines and Wamsley led GAHS with two hits apiece, with Johnson and Wamsley also accounting for a pair of RBIs each. Beattie paced the Big Blacks with three hits and three RBIs, while Wilson also had two safeties in the setback. Seven different batters — five from Point Pleasant and two from Gallia Academy — were hit by pitches in the contest, including each starting pitcher in their first plate appearance. PPHS stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base. Gallia Academy won the first matchup by a 5-0 count back on April 20 in Centenary, Ohio.

Southern 12, South Gallia 0

Southern 8, South Gallia 3

The Southern baseball team claimed a double-header sweep of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia on Tuesday at Star Mill Park, winning 12-0 in the opener and 8-3 in the second game. In Game 1, Southern (11-6, 8-4) scored the go-ahead run on a Josiah Smith single in the bottom of the second inning. SHS plated nine runs on five walks and four hits in the following frame, and then capped off the 12-0 victory with two runs on two hits and two hit batters in the fourth. The Rebels made it to scoring position for the only time in the fifth frame, but left the runner stranded on third. Lance Stewart was the winning pitcher in a complete game for Southern, striking out nine. Andrew Small took the pitching loss, striking out one in a complete game for the Red and Gold. Smith, Stewart, Will Wickline and Jacob Milliron each had two hits for the Tornadoes, with Smith and Wickline each driving in a game-best three runs. Small, Alex Oram and Dalton McCloud had a single apiece for the guests. In the second game, SGHS led 1-0 with Oram scoring on a error in the top of the first. An RBI single from Braydon Otto tied the game in the bottom of the first, and then Milliron gave the hosts the lead for good with a two-run single. The Purple and Gold added another run in the second frame, but the Rebels were within one after a two-run single by Jaxxin Mabe in the top of the third. Southern, however, sealed the 8-3 win with a four-run fourth, capped off by a two-run double from Isiah Barton. Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out three in three innings for SHS. Milliron finished the game on the mound for the hosts, striking out two. McCloud took the loss in 3.1 frames for the guests, striking out six. Otto led Southern at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Milliron singled once and drove in a game-best three runs, while Ryan Laudermilt doubled once and scored a team-best three times. Oram singled once and scored twice for the Rebels, while Small and Mabe each singled home a run, with Small also scoring one.

Meigs 12, Federal Hocking 1

The Meigs baseball team hit the double-digit mark in the win column with a 12-1 victory over non-conference guest Federal Hocking on Tuesday in Rocksprings. The Marauders (10-8) — who can clinch a share of the the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship with their next league win — were held scoreless in the opening frame, but posted nine runs on five hits, four errors, a walk and a hit batter in the second. MHS tallied three more runs in the third inning, capped off by a Hunter Wood double. Federal Hocking (11-11) ended the shut out bid with a run after three straight singles in the top of the fourth, but didn’t reach base again and fell 12-1. Andrew Dodson struck out one batter in two hitless innings for the Marauders, while Alex Pierce pitcher the rest of the way and struck out three. Collin Jarvis took the loss in two innings on the mound for the Lancers. Dodson and Joey Porter led Meigs at the plate, each going 2-for-3 with Dodson scoring twice and Porter scoring once. Wes Carpenter singled once and scored once for the guests.

Eastern 12, Alexander 4

Tied heading into the final inning, the Eastern baseball team plated eight runs in the seventh to take a 12-4 victory over non-conference host Alexander on Tuesday in Athens County. The Eagles (14-5-1) took the lead with RBIs from Matthew Blanchard and Conner Ridenour in the third inning, and added another run on a Ryan Parker single in the third. Alexander (4-12), however, was in the lead at 4-3 after two runs in each the fourth and fifth frames. Ridenour scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at four in the top of the sixth, and then combined five hits, two walks, two errors and a hit batter for the eight-run finale. Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Eastern, striking out 15. John Hobbs took the pitching loss in 6.1 innings for Alexander, striking out seven. Leading the Eagle offense, Ridenour and Brad Hawk were both 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Parker singled twice, scored once and drove in one run. Preston Truax paced the Spartans with two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Ravenswood 7, Wahama 2

The Wahama baseball team scored both its runs in the final inning, but left the bases loaded and fell to Little Kanawha Conference guest Ravenswood 7-2 on Tuesday at Claflin Stadium. The Red Devils (1-8, 1-3 LKC) took a 2-0 lead on an Anthony Anglin single in the top of the third, and then plated five runs on six walks and two errors in the following frame. WHS (4-7, 3-3) left four runners in scoring position in the first five innings, and then had two runners thrown out in scoring position in the sixth. An RBI single from Ethan Gray and a bases loaded walk brought two White Falcons home in the seventh inning, but Wahama couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 7-2. Drew Hunt claimed the pitching victory in six innings for RHS, striking out six. Ethyn Barnitz struck out two in 3.2 innings on the mound and took the pitching loss for Wahama. Bryce Zuspan and Aaron Henry had two strikeouts each in 2.1 innings and one inning of relief respectively. Henry, Gray and Zachary Fields each singled once for Wahama, with Hunt, Anglin and Beau Bennett claiming hits for the guests.

Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach (5) leaps for a throw at second base as Gallia Academy’s Trent Johnson slides in safely during the first inning of Tuesday night’s baseball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.13-PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Evan Roach (5) leaps for a throw at second base as Gallia Academy’s Trent Johnson slides in safely during the first inning of Tuesday night’s baseball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Colton Roe (26) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s baseball contest against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.13-GA-Roe.jpg Gallia Academy senior Colton Roe (26) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s baseball contest against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports