Wahama blasts Blue Devils, 10-0

The Wahama baseball team allowed just one hit on Thursday at Claflin Stadium, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest St. Mary’s 10-0 in five innings. The White Falcons (4-4, 3-2 LKC) broke the scoreless tie in the second inning, manufacturing three runs on two hits, a walk and an error. Wahama broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Logan Roach. St. Mary’s (4-4, 0-3) made it to scoring position for the only time in the top of the fifth, but stranded the runner on third. WHS capped off the 10-0 mercy rule win in the home fifth, with Bryce Zuspan drawing a walk, making it to second on a passed ball, advancing to third on a wild pitch, and then scoring on a passed ball. Zachary Fields was the winning pitcher of record in three hitless innings, striking out three. Aaron Henry went the rest of the way for Wahama, striking out a pair. Brayden Willson took the pitching loss after striking out two in four innings for the Blue Devils. Roach led the WHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and five RBIs, while Jason Clayton had St. Mary’s lone hit.

SOFTBALL

Wahama 18, Williamstown 0

The Wahama softball team scored a season-high and claimed its fifth shut out of the season, defeating Little Kanawha Conference host Williamstown 18-0 in four innings on Thursday. After leaving the bases loaded in the first inning, and going 1-2-3 in the second, the Lady Falcons (7-0, 5-0 LKC) broke the scoreless tie in with a three-run home run by Amber Wolfe in the top of the third. Wahama plated four more runs in the inning, with three hits, a hit batter and an error. The Red and White sent 16 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring 11 runs on seven hits, five free passes and an error. Mikie Lieving earned the pitching victory in a complete game, striking out nine of the 14 batters she faced. Lindsey Keller took the pitching loss for Williamstown (3-7, 3-5), striking out four in 3.2 innings. Wolfe led the Lady Falcon offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Victoria VanMatre was 2-for-3 with two runs and a game-best four RBIs, Lauren Noble was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI, while Emma Gibbs singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Nat Swain and Kameron Beck had a single apiece for the Lady YellowJackets.

Coal Grove 8, Gallia Academy 7

The Gallia Academy softball team plated five runs in the final inning on Thursday in Lawrence County, but fell one shy, falling to Ohio Valley Conference host Coal Grove 8-7. The Lady Hornets (16-7, 10-3 OVC) — which won 16-6 at Gallia Academy (10-15, 6-7) just six days prior — were up 4-0 after two runs on a hit and a walk in the second and two more on two hits, a walk and an error in the third. GAHS got two runs back after three hits in the fourth inning, but an Addi Dillow grand slam made the hosts’ lead 8-2 in the home half. Gallia Academy scored five runs on five hits in the seventh, but a groundout and strikeout ended the game. Kaleigh Murphy was the winning pitcher of record with six strikeouts in a complete game. Bella Barnette struck out four in 4.1 innings, taking the pitching loss for Gallia Academy. Leading the Blue Angel offense, Bailee Young was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, while Maddi Meadows went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Dillow and Katie Deech had two hits apiece for Coal Grove, with Dillow driving in a game-best five runs.

Scott 5, Point Pleasant 3

The Point Pleasant softball team brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the final inning on Thursday in Mason County, but visiting Scott got the flyout it needed to seal the 5-3 victory. The Lady Skyhawks (8-4) took a 1-0 lead following a two-out error in the second inning. The Lady Knights (7-4) tied the game on a one-out error in the fourth, and then took the lead on a Haley Bryant sac-fly later in the inning. Scott by a run after a two-out, two-run single by Hannah Price in the top of the fifth, but PPHS pulled even after Rylee Cochran drove in Tayah Fetty in the home half. A bases loaded hit batter and a sac-fly gave SHS a 5-3 lead in the final inning, with Lady Knights being stranded on first and second in bottom of the seventh. Tatum Halley was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Scott, striking out five. Cochran took the loss in a complete game for Point Pleasant, striking out four. Fetty singled once, doubled once and scored once for the Lady Knights, Cochran added a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Kaylee Byus picked up a basehit. Price and Halley had a hit each for Scott.

Wahama reliever Aaron Henry pitches in the fifth inning of the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory over St. Mary’s on Thursday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.8-WAH-Henry.jpg Wahama reliever Aaron Henry pitches in the fifth inning of the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory over St. Mary’s on Thursday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports