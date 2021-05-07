Lady Eagles win 11th straight title

Out of fingers, the Lady Eagles simply started on toes.

Or maybe it’s the other way around.

The Eastern girls track and field team captured its 11th straight Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship on Wednesday at the annual league meet held at South Gallia High School.

The Lady Eagles won six individual event titles and cruised to a 39-point victory over the 7-team field with 150 points. Waterford was the overall runner-up with 111 points, while Southern (29) and South Gallia (13) closed the final two spots in the standings.

Erica Durst won top-point honors at the TVC Hocking meet after claiming four individual titles en route to a perfect 40-point night. Durst was first in the 200m dash (27.68), 400m dash (1:03.80), 800m run (2:45.28) and 1600m run (6:01.89).

Layna Catlett also claimed a pair of titles for EHS after winning the shot put (35-8.75) and discus (114-1) competitions.

Emma Hayes was second in the shot put (30-1.25) and third in the discus (98-7) events, while Sydney Sanders was the long jump runner-up (14-7.5) and third in the 100m dash (14.44).

Brielle Newland picked up a pair of third place finishes in the 200m (29.67) and 400m (1:06.71) dashes. Alisa Ord was also third in both the 100m hurdles (17.34) and 300m hurdles (52.91) events.

The quartet of Sanders, Newland, Ord and Emma Doczi placed second in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:59.46. Doczi, Karey Schreckengost, Abby Guthrie and Jonna Epple placed third in both the 4x400m relay (5:24.60) and 4x800m relay (12:31.12).

Kayla Evans led the Lady Tornadoes with 24 total points after winning the 300m hurdles title with a time of 52.50 seconds. Evans was also second in the high jump (4-8) and third in the long jump (13-11.25).

Ryleigh Halley paced the Lady Rebels with 10 total points after placing third in the shot put (29-10.75) and fourth in the discus (91-1).

Belpre won its fourth straight TVC Hocking boys title with 171 points, with Waterford coming in second with 142 points. Eastern was third in the 7-team field with 67 points, while South Gallia (50) and Southern (9) completed the final two spots in the standings.

Steven Fitzgerald claimed both individual league titles for the Eagles after winning the shot put (47-6.25) and discus (133-4) events. Rylee Barrett was second in the long jump (17-3.5), while Ethan Short was third in the discus (114-2).

The foursome of Barrett, Brayden O’Brien, Bryce Newland and Koen Sellers placed second in the 4x800m relay (9:19.75) and was also third in the 4x400m relay (4:07.12). Barrett, Newland, Sellers and Seth Collins also finished third in the 4x100m relay (54.05).

The Rebels had a quartet of third place efforts, with Garrett Frazee claiming half of those in the 1600m run (4:47.96) and the 3200m run (10:22.82). Levi Wolford was also third in the high jump (5-6).

Garrett Frazee, Gabe Frazee, Tanner Boothe and Trey Johnson ended up third in the 4x800m relay (9:31.09) as well for SGHS.

Jacoby Hall paced the Tornadoes with a fourth place finish in the 110m hurdles (21.69). Isaac McCarty was also fifth in both the 100m dash (13.00) and 200m dash (25.85) events.

River Valley was third on both sides, while the Meigs girls were sixth and the boys seventh on Thursday night at the TVC Ohio championships held at Nelsonville-York High School.

The Athens girls won their seventh straight TVC Ohio crown with 181 points, with Vinton County coming in second with 90 points. The Lady Raiders were third out of seven teams with 70 points, while the Lady Marauders were sixth with 35 points.

Lauren Twyman led RVHS with a pair of league titles after winning the 800m run (2:28.90) and 1600m run (5:28.68), while Becka Cadle claimed first in the pole vault (8-0) and third in the 300m hurdles (52.58).

Brooklin Clonch was also third for RVHS in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 2 inches.

The Lady Marauders had three runner-up efforts, including the quartet of Charlotte Hysell, E.J. Anderson, Maggie Musser and Andrea Mahr placing second in the 4x400m relay (4:32.80).

Musser was second in the 300m hurdles (50.96) and Hysell was the 400m dash runner-up with a mark of 1:05.93.

The Athens boys captured their second straight TVC Ohio title — and sixth in seven years — with 226 points, while Nelsonville-York was second out of seven teams with 106 points. The Raiders were third with 55 points, while the Marauders were seventh with 15 points.

Andrew Huck captured the lone RVHS title by winning the pole vault with a cleared height of 11 feet, 3 inches. Cody Wooten was second in the 800m run (2:13.05) and third in the 1600m run (5:06.49).

The foursome of Wooten, Ryan Lollathin, John Siciliano and Ethan Schultz also finished third in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 9:04.14.

Matthew Barr earned a third place finish for MHS in the pole vault (11-0), while Logan Eskew, Dillon Howard, Conlee Burnem and Brennan Gheen placed third in the 4x100m relay (47.16).

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the TVC Hocking and TVC Ohio track and field championships respectively held Wednesday and Thursday at South Gallia High School and Nelsonville-York High School.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Eastern girls track and field team pose for a picture after winning the 2021 TVC Hocking title on Wednesday night at South Gallia High School in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.8-EHS-Champs.jpg Members of the Eastern girls track and field team pose for a picture after winning the 2021 TVC Hocking title on Wednesday night at South Gallia High School in Mercerville, Ohio. Submitted photo Meigs’ Brennan Gheen anchors the 4x100m relay during a quad-meet on April 13 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.8-MHS-Gheen.jpg Meigs’ Brennan Gheen anchors the 4x100m relay during a quad-meet on April 13 in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

OVP area produces 13 individual champions at TVC meets

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.