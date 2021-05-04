Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth, 17-7

The Gallia Academy softball team — which fell at Portsmouth 5-3 on April 20 — dropped a 17-7 decision to those same Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Centenary. The Blue Angels (10-13, 6-6 OVC) trailed 5-0 after surrendering four hits and three walks in the second inning. Portsmouth pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, featuring five hits and three errors. GAHS ended the shut out with a two-out RBI double by Abby Hammonds in the bottom of the fourth. Then the Blue Angels scored four times on four hits an an error in the following inning, trimming the margin to seven. Portsmouth scored twice in the top of the sixth, but GAHS scored two of its own on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth. However, PHS capped off the 17-7 win with a three-run seventh. Phillips earned the win in a complete game for the guests, striking out four. Bella Barnette started a took the loss of Gallia Academy, striking out two in four innings. Hailey Ehman pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one for GAHS. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Jenna Harrison was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailee Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips and Johnson had four hits apiece to pace Portsmouth.

Southern 8, Belpre 2

The Southern softball team avenged a 3-2 loss from April 16 on Monday at Star Mill Park, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre 8-2. Southern (7-12, 3-6 TVC Hocking) took the lead on an error in the opening inning and never looked back. A two-run double by Brooke Crisp gave the hosts a 3-0 lead in the following inning. Belpre (6-9-1, 4-4) got on the board with a two-out RBI single by Halee Williams in the fourth inning, but the hosts were up 5-1 after a two-run double by Kayla Evans in the home fourth. The Lady Eagles got one run back with a two-out single by Kaitlen Bush in the fifth inning, but SHS capped off the 8-2 win with a three-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run home run from Lexi Smith. Kassidy Chaney was the winning pitcher of record with seven strikeouts in a complete game. Alyssa Hutchinson took the loss in a complete game for Belpre, striking out a pair. Crisp, Smith, Chaney, Cassidy Roderus and Lily Allen each had two hits for Southern, while Williams recorded a pair of hits for Belpre.

Wahama 15, Tyler 1

The Lady Falcons remained unbeaten through six games and notched their first sweep of the young season on Monday night with a 15-1 decision over host Tyler Consolidated in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup. Wahama (6-0, 4-0 LKC) found themselves tied up at 1-all after an inning of play, but the guests plated 14 unanswered runs over the next three frames for a whopping 15-1 cushion through four complete. TCHS — which dropped a 10-0 decision in Mason back on April 23 — had just two of the 11 hits in the contest, and both of those safeties came in the first inning. Lauren Noble produced a third of Wahama’s nine hits and also drove in six RBIs, while Deborah Miller added two safeties and two runs scored while knocking in a run. Emma Gibbs drove in three RBIs and scored twice, while Mikie Lieving had two RBIs and scored three times. Lieving allowed two walks and struck out eight in five innings for the win. Spencer and Loudin had the lone hits for Tyler Consolidated, with Spencer driving in the lone run.

Ripley 11, Point Pleasant 3

The Lady Knights kept pace in the hits department, but visiting Ripley ultimately used a 9-run first inning to snap Point Pleasant’s 4-game winning streak on Monday night with an 11-3 decision in five innings. The Lady Vikings had 14 different players come to the plate in the top half of the first, which yielded seven hits and four walks that resulted in a 9-0 edge after one frame. Kaylee Byus grounded out as Rylee Cochran came plateward in the second for a 9-1 contest, but RHS answered with a run in both the third and fourth innings while establishing an 11-1 cushion. Byus followed an Emma Harbour leadoff double with a 2-run blast for an 8-run deficit through four complete. Ripley outhit the hosts by a 10-9 edge and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Harbour and Julia Parsons led PPHS with two hits apiece, while Byus accounted for all three Point Pleasant RBIs. Walsh, Cummings, Baldwin and Hall each had two hits for Ripley.

Wellston 9, River Valley 0

Wellston starter Madison Potts allowed four hits and no walks while striking out two over seven scoreless innings Monday night during a 9-0 victory over visiting River Valley in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup. The Lady Raiders produced half of their safeties in the third inning, with the other two coming in the sixth and seventh frames. RVHS had seven baserunners total, and three of those were left stranded at third base. The Lady Rockets built leads of 3-0 and 5-0 through the first two innings, then added another four scores in the fourth to wrap up the 9-run outcome. WHS outhit the guests by a 10-4 overall margin and had only one of the three errors in the contest. Grace Hash, Brooklyn Sizemore, Riley Bradley and Chloe Litchfield had a safety apiece for RVHS. Johnston paced the hosts with three hits and drove in two runs, while Karr knocked in a team-high three RBIs.

BASEBALL

Southern, 7, Belpre 2

The Southern baseball team — which blanked Belpre 11-0 on April 16 — met with those same Golden Eagles on Monday at Star Mill Park, this time taking a 7-2 win in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. BHS (8-10, 3-6 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 after an error in the top of the first inning, but the Tornadoes (9-4, 6-3) took the lead after four runs on four hits and three runs in the bottom half. An RBI double by Will Wickline the following inning gave SHS a 5-1 lead. Southern’s lead was at 7-1 by the bottom of the fifth, with Josiah Smith doubling home Tanner Lisle and then scoring on a bases loaded walk. Belpre came up with a run in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Ryan Laudermilt was the winning pitcher of record for the hosts, striking out 10 batters in five innings. Damian Miller pitched the rest of the way for Southern, and struck out two. Noah Fullerton took the loss in .1 innings for Belpre. Derek Griffith led SHS at the plate with two hits in five chances. Lance Stewart had a team-best two runs batted in, while Laudermilt scored a game-high two runs. Fullerton and Jacob Smeeks had three singles each to lead the Golden Eagles.

Gallia Academy’s Abby Hammonds (33) catches the ball for an out at first base, during the Blue Angels’ loss to Portsmouth on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/05/web1_5.5-GA-Hammonds.jpg Gallia Academy’s Abby Hammonds (33) catches the ball for an out at first base, during the Blue Angels’ loss to Portsmouth on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports