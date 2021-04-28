Eagles soar past South Gallia, 25-1

The Eastern baseball team — which topped South Gallia 12-0 on April 5 — claimed a 25-1 victory over those same Rebels in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Tuesday in Mercerville. EHS (8-3-1, 6-3 TVC Hocking) sent 13 batters to the plate in the opening inning, with nine Eagles scoring in the frame. South Gallia scored its only run in the bottom of the first, as Jahvin Davis hit an RBI double for the hosts’ lone hit. Eastern plated two runs apiece in the second and third innings, before crossing the plate five times in the fourth and seven times in the fifth. William Oldaker was the winning pitcher of record, striking out a dozen in a complete game. Alex Oram fanned three in 3.2 innings, taking the loss for SGHS. Layne Ours pitched the remainder for the Rebels, and struck out one. Leading EHS at the plate, Jace Bullington was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored and one RBI, Jake Barber was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Preston Thorla went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Wahama 4, Ritchie County 2

The Wahama baseball team survived a seventh inning rally from Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County on Tuesday at Claflin Stadium, holding on for the 4-2 win. The White Falcons (3-3, 2-2 LKC) manufactured their first run without the benefit of a hit in the opening inning. A double by Aaron Henry was Wahama’s first hit in the second inning, and the WHS catcher came around to score on a wild pitch. The WHS lead was 4-0 after a two-out error in the fourth inning. Ritchie County (3-5, 1-3) stranded seven runners in scoring position over the first six innings, and finally ended the shut out bid on a two-out, two-run double by Devyn Taylor in the top of the seventh. Taylor was stranded at second, however, with the next batter grounding out. Ethyn Barnitz struck out six batters in five innings and earned the pitching win, while Nathan Manuel struck out one over the final two innings and picked up the save. Quentin Owens took the loss after striking out four in five innings for the Rebels. Barnitz, Henry, Trey Ohlinger and Bryce Zuspan each had a hit for the hosts, while Caden Wilson went 2-for-4 for Ritchie County.

Point Pleasant 7, Winfield 3

Point Pleasant baseball broke a 3-all tie through four frames with four unanswered runs in its final two plate appearances and extended its current winning streak to four games with a 7-3 decision over host Winfield on Tuesday night. The Generals led 2-0 after two complete, but the Big Blacks (6-2) countered with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to secure a 3-2 edge. WHS, however, rallied for a run in the bottom of the fourth and evened things up at four. Kyelar Morrow helped his own cause with a 2-RBI double in the sixth as Hunter Lilly and Wyatt Wilson scored for a 6-4 cushion, then Tanner Mitchell crossed home in the seventh on a double from Riley Oliver. Oliver later scored on an Evan Roach single to wrap up the 4-run triumph. Point Pleasant outhit WHS by an 8-2 overall margin, but the guests also committed three of the four errors in the contest. Morrow was the winning pitcher after allowing three runs, two hits and five walks over 5.2 innings while striking out nine. Morrow also had a team-best three hits and three RBIs, while Wilson added two safeties and two RBIs. Peyton Stover and Kaleb Henson each had a hit for the Generals.

Gallia Academy 3, Vinton County 2

The Blue Devils led wire-to-wire and built a 3-1 lead through five innings, then fended off a late rally bid to claim a 3-2 victory over host Vinton County on Tuesday in a non-conference baseball game. Gallia Academy (9-9) led 1-0 after one inning and was up 2-1 through three complete, then Dakota Young added an insurance run in the fifth with a 2-out RBI single that plated Cole Hines for a 3-1 edge. The Vikings closed back to within a run in the sixth as Campbell singled home Travis, but VCHS stranded runners at first and second in the seventh — allowing the Blue Devils to hold on for the 3-2 triumph. Gallia Academy outhit the hosts by a 10-2 count and committed two of the three errors in the contest. Colton Roe allowed two runs, one hit and five walks over 5.2 innings while striking out eight for the win. Hines paced GAHS with three hits and two RBIs, while seven other Blue Devils added a safety as well. Bartoe and Campbell had the lone hits for VCHS.

Ironton 5, Gallia Academy 2 (Monday)

Cole Freeman provided a 2-out, 2-RBI single in the bottom of the first, ultimately allowing host Ironton to claim a wire-to-wire 5-2 victory over the Gallia Academy baseball team on Monday in Ohio Valley Conference play. Freeman went 2-for-2 and also drove in another run in the third, pushing the IHS lead out to 4-0 through three complete. Grant Bryan scored the first Blue Devil run after Dalton Mershon reached on an error, then Zane Loveday came around to score on another error that allowed GAHS (8-9, 6-4 OVC) to cut the deficit in half at 4-2. Ironton (15-3, 9-1) added an insurance run in the sixth as Connor Kleinman scored after Cameron Deere was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Gallia Academy left the bases loaded with two away in the sixth and stranded a runner at first in the seventh. Bryan and Loveday accounted for the lone GAHS hits. Ironton had five hits and also committed both errors in the contest. Loveday took the loss after walking six and fanning nine in six frames. Jacob Sloan went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs, two hits and four walks while fanning three for the winning decision.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern senior William Oldaker (right) throws a pickoff attempt to Owen Johnson (23), with South Gallia’s Alex Oram (16) making it back to first base, during the Eagles’ 25-1 victory on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.29-SG-Oram.jpg Eastern senior William Oldaker (right) throws a pickoff attempt to Owen Johnson (23), with South Gallia’s Alex Oram (16) making it back to first base, during the Eagles’ 25-1 victory on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports