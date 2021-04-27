Lady Marauders fall to Athens, 14-2

The Meigs softball team was outhit 13-to-3 and dropped a 14-2 decision in five innings to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Athens. The Lady Bulldogs (16-4, 8-1 TVC Ohio) — who won their first meeting with Meigs 18-8 on April 9 — led 4-0 after three hits a walk and an error in Monday’s opening inning. After back-to-back scoreless frames, Athens went up 10-0 with a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Olivia Banks. AHS was up 14-0 after four runs on five hits in the fifth. Meigs (8-7, 3-5) avoided the shut out, scoring scored twice on a two-out error in the bottom of the fifth. Ashleigh James was the winning pitcher, striking out six in a complete game, and also led the AHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five runs batted in. Hailey Roberts took the loss for MHS, starting and striking out one in .1 innings. Jess Workman pitched the remainder for Meigs, striking out three. Liyha Smith, Mara Hall and Mallory Adams each had a hit for Meigs, with Smith and Hall scoring the Lady Marauders’ runs.

Trimble 7, Southern 5

The Southern softball team — which won 4-3 at Trimble on April 9 — dropped a 7-5 decision to those same Lady Tomcats on Monday in Racine. The Lady Tomcats (3-12, 2-7 TVC Hocking) were up 2-0 after three hits in the top of the first, but SHS (6-10, 2-5) got a run back on a two-out Lexi Smith single in the bottom of the inning. The Purple and Gold were in front at 3-2 after manufacturing two runs on just one hit in the third inning. However, Trimble regained the lead with three runs in the following frame. The guests were up 7-3 after a two-run, two-out single by Brandis Bickley in the sixth. Southern plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but left the bases loaded. Bama Martin was the winning pitcher of record, striking out five in a complete game for Trimble. Kassidy Chaney took the pitching loss in four frames for Southerns, striking out five. Smith pitched the rest of the way for the hosts and also struck out five. Kayla Evans led the Lady Tornado offense, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Binkley and Riley Campbell had two hits apiece for Trimble, with Bickley recording a game-best four RBIs.

Waterford 21, Eastern 12

The Eastern softball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford by a 21-12 count on Monday in Washington County, with the Lady Eagles scoring all-dozen of their runs in the fourth inning. Waterford (13-5, 5-2 TVC Hocking) was ahead 14-0 after scoring three runs in the second inning and 11 in the third. Eastern (8-5, 6-2) got back to within two runs with the 12-run fourth inning, which featured a three-run home run by Megan Maxon, a two-run single by Maxon, a two-run double by Cidney Gillilon, and RBI doubles by Sydney Reynolds Tessa, Rockhold and Ella Carleton. EHS had just one more hit after the fourth inning. Waterford — which fell 8-5 at Eastern on April 9 — capped off the 21-12 victory with three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. Kari Carney was the winning pitcher of record, with one strike outs seven innings for WHS. Juli Durst took the pitching loss in .2 innings for EHS. Rockhold started for Eastern and struck out four in 4.1 innings. Carleton led Eastern at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Brier Offenberger and Mackenzie Suprano paced Waterford, both going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Ironton 11, Gallia Academy 1

Ironton’s Keagan Moore belted a 3-run homer in the bottom of the first and added a solo shot in the fourth, plus allowed only three hits and two walks while fanning a dozen during a 6-inning 11-1 victory over visiting Gallia Academy in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The Blue Angels (8-11, 5-4 OVC) managed their lone score in the top of the third as Taylor Mathie delivered a 2-out double that plated Jenna Harrison for a 3-1 contest. An error led to a 4-1 IHS lead after three complete, then Moore made a 5-1 contest with her second long ball. Three hits and three GAHS errors allowed the Lady Tigers (19-3, 9-1) to plate five more runs in the fifth, then the hosts added the game-clincher in the sixth when Graycie Brammer singled home Jade Rogers for the mercy-rule decision. Gallia Academy committed all seven errors in the contest. Harrison, Mathie and Maddi Meadows accounted for the Blue Angel hits, while Moore paced the hosts with three hits, five RBIs and two runs scored.

