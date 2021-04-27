Point rallies past White Falcons, 6-3

Joel Beattie struck out seven, allowed two hits and issued one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing Point Pleasant to stop the bleeding before reeling off six unanswered runs on Monday night during a 6-3 victory over visiting Wahama in a non-conference matchup of Mason County teams. The host Big Blacks (5-2) trailed 3-0 midway through the third, but managed to knot things up at 3-all by the end of the fourth frame. Wyatt Wilson provided a 1-out double and later scored the go-ahead run on a Luke Pinkerton single, then Beattie was issued a 2-out walk. Tanner Mitchell doubled in both Pinkerton and Evan Roach — a courtesy runner for Beattie — to double the lead out to 6-3. PPHS outhit the White Falcons (2-3) by an 8-3 margin and both teams committed one error apiece. Beattie paced the hosts with two hits and Mitchell drove in a team-best two RBIs. Barnitz led WHS with two hits, scored once and drove in a run, while Logan Roach scored twice in the setback.

Athens 1, Meigs 0 (8 innings)

The Meigs baseball team — which claimed a 3-0 no-hitter victory at Athens on April 9 — had the tables turned on it Monday, with the Bulldogs claiming a 1-0 victory in eight innings after a no-hitter from Cameron Niese. The Bulldogs (11-5, 8-1 TVC Ohio) — the first league team to top Meigs (8-6, 7-1) this season — took the lead with two outs in the top of the eighth inning when Tanner McCune singled home Will Ginder. Niese struck out seven batters and walked four in his complete game no-hit shut out. Ethan Stewart struck out a dozen and took the pitching loss in a complete game for the Marauders. Niese led AHS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Southern 10, Trimble 0

As close to perfect as it gets. The Southern baseball team picked up a 10-0 mercy rule victory in six innings over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble on Monday at Star Mill Park, with SHS senior Ryan Laudermilt pitching a no-hitter. In fact, the Tomcats’ (4-12, 2-7 TVC Hocking) only two base runners of the game came on a dropped third strike, and a fielder’s choice that followed. Laudermilt struck out 13 of the 19 batters he faced. Southern (8-3, 5-2) took a 4-0 lead after four hits, an error and a walk in the opening inning. SHS then scored twice in each the third, fourth and sixth innings. Cole Wright took the pitching loss in three innings for the Tomcats. Leading the Tornadoes at the plate, Will Wickline was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in, while Arrow Drummer was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. The Tornadoes also topped THS on April 9 by a 12-2 count in Glouster.

Waterford 9, Eastern 5

The Eastern baseball team — which shut out Waterford by a 10-0 tally on April 9 — fell to those same Wildcats by a 9-5 count on Monday in Washington County. The Eagles (7-3-1, 5-3) trailed 1-0 an inning in, but tied it Brayden Smith home run in the top of the second. EHS was up 2-1 after Bruce Hawley doubled and later scored in the next frame, but Waterford plated seven runs on four hits and four walks in the home third. WHS added another run in the fifth, and left the bases loaded in the inning. Eastern got one run back in the sixth, and two in the seventh, but left a runner in scoring position in the finale. Cole Miller earned the pitching victory, striking out nine in 6.1 innings for WHS. Smith took the loss after striking out four in 2.2 innings for Eastern. Conner Ridenour pitched 2.1 frames for the Eagles and also struck out four. Smith led the Eagle offense with a home run, a single, a run scored and two runs batted in. Waterford was led by Jude Huffman, who was 3-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs.

River Valley 3, Nelsonville-York 2

Isiah Harkins delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh, allowing River Valley to complete a comeback bid for a walk-off 3-2 victory over visiting Nelsonville-York on Monday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Bidwell. The Raiders found themselves in a 2-0 hole midway through the fourth inning, but the hosts answered in the bottom half of the sixth as Mason Rhodes and Ethan Cline both scored to knot things up at 2-all. Chase Barber started the home half of the seventh with a walk, then Harkins followed with his game-winning single that brought Barber home for the 3-2 triumph. RVHS outhit the Buckeyes by a slim 8-7 overall margin and also committed the only error of the game. Barber struck out nine and allowed no walks while going the distance for the complete-game win. Rhodes and Cline paced River Valley with two hits apiece, while Lewis led NYHS with two hits and a run scored.

Point Pleasant second baseman Hunter Bush, left, receives a throw as Wahama’s Michael VanMatre (15) starts his slide into the bag during the third inning of Monday night’s baseball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.28-PP-Bush.jpg Point Pleasant second baseman Hunter Bush, left, receives a throw as Wahama’s Michael VanMatre (15) starts his slide into the bag during the third inning of Monday night’s baseball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Chandler McClanahan (11) hauls in a pop-up at second base during the third inning of Monday night’s baseball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.28-WAH-McClanahan.jpg Wahama freshman Chandler McClanahan (11) hauls in a pop-up at second base during the third inning of Monday night’s baseball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Hunter Lilly (10) rounds third and heads for home in front of PPHS coach Andrew Blain during the third inning of Monday night’s baseball game against Wahama in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_PP-Lilly.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Hunter Lilly (10) rounds third and heads for home in front of PPHS coach Andrew Blain during the third inning of Monday night’s baseball game against Wahama in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports