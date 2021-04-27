Point 4th at Kim Nutter Invitational

Junior Elicia Wood won two events and was runner-up in two more while earning high-point honors for the girls Friday at the 2021 Kim Nutter Invitational held at Parkersburg High School Stadium Field.

Wood claimed titles in both the 300-meter hurdles (48.77 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) events, plus was second in both the 100m hurdles (16.70) and long jump (14-7) competitions.

Addy Cottrill won both the shot put (35-8.5) and discus (117-9) events, while Skyla Hall won the pole vault event with a cleared height of 7 feet, 6 inches.

The Lady Knights were fourth out of 11 teams with 69 points, while Wahama was 10th overall with 10 points. Parkersburg won the girls crown with 122 points, while Wheeling Park was the runner-up with 102 points.

Abbie Lieving accounted for all 10 of the Lady Falcon points after winning the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 8 inches.

The Black Knights also placed fourth in the boys competition with 67 points, while Wahama was ninth out of 10 teams with 21 points. Wheeling Park won the boys title with 128 points and Parkersburg was the runner-up with 97 points.

The quartet of Gavin Jeffers, Trey Peck, Preston Taylor and Jonathan Griffin won the 4x100m relay (46.96) and ended up second in the 4x200m relay (1:36.48). The foursome of Trenton Murphy, Cooper Tatterson, Brayden Randolph and Hector Castillo won the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:17.92.

Griffin won the 400m dash with a mark of 52.54 seconds, while Luke Derenberger was the high jump runner-up with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Ryker Humphreys was the top-point scorer for the White Falcons after placing third in the 300m hurdles (47.28) and fourth in the 110m hurdles (19.92) events.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Kim Nutter Invitational held at Parkersburg High School.

