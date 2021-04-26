Eastern avenges Tomcats, 5-2

The Eastern baseball team avenged a 10-9 April 7 loss to Trimble on Friday night in Meigs County, defeating the Tomcats 5-2 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. Eastern (7-2-1, 5-2 TVC Hocking) took a 1-0 lead on a Conner Ridenour double in the bottom of the third. Trimble (4-11, 2-6) tried the game an inning later, but the Eagles were back in front after four runs on three hits in the fifth inning. THS plated a run after an error in the sixth, but never brought potential tying run to the plate, falling 5-2. Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game one-hitter for Eastern, striking out 17 of the 26 batters he faced. Austin Wisor took the loss after striking out three in five frames. Bryce Downs pitched the finale for THS, striking out two. Blanchard led Eastern’s offense with two doubles, a single, a run scored and an RBI, while Ridenour and Brayden Smith both claimed a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Tabor Lackey had the Tomcats’ only hit and also scored a run.

Southern 15, Federal Hocking 2

The Southern baseball team scored a season-high on Friday night, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking 15-2 in Athens County. The Tornadoes (7-3, 4-2) — who have scored double digits four times this year — also defeated FHHS by a 5-0 count on April 7. On Friday, SHS was up 5-0 after two runs in the first inning and three more in the second. The Lancers (7-8, 3-4) got two runs back in the home second, but SHS plated four runs on four walks and a hit in the third. Southern capped off the 15-2 mercy rule win with one run in the fourth and five in the fifth. Lance Stewart was the winning pitcher of record, striking out two in three innings of work. Will Wickline pitched the remainder for Southern, striking out four. Drew Airhart had one strikeout, suffering the loss in 2.1 innings for the Lancers. Leading the Purple and Gold at the plate, Derek Griffith was 2-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI, Ryan Laudermilt was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Lincoln Rose was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Arrow Drummer singled twice. Mason Jackson had the Lancers’ lone hit.

Gallia Academy 7, Chesapeake 4

The Blue Devils rallied out of a 4-run hole by scoring seven unanswered runs over their final four innings at the plate Friday and notched a seventh straight win with a 7-4 decision over Chesapeake in Ohio Valley Conference action. Gallia Academy (8-7, 5-3 OVC) allowed three hits and committed an error in the third as the Panthers established a 4-0 edge, but the hosts countered with a hit, two walks, a ground out and a pair of passed balls to close back to within 4-3 through three complete. Dakota Young scored on an error in the fourth to knot things up, then Grant Bryan scored the eventual game-winning run on a Beau Johnson sacrifice fly in the fifth. GAHS tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth to complete the 7-4 outcome. CHS outhit the hosts by a 4-3 margin and the Gallia Academy also committed two of the errors in the game. Colton Roe picked up the win after allowing just one walk and striking out 11 over seven frames. Bryan, Young and Trent Johnson accounted for a hit apiece, while four different Panthers had a hit each in the setback.

River Valley 9, Alexander 4

The Raiders rallied with five runs in the top of the third and ultimately claimed a season sweep of host Alexander on Friday with a 9-4 win in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action. RVHS trailed 1-0 after one full innings of work, but the guests erupted for seven hits and five runs while sending 11 batters to the plate in the third. The guests tacked on three more scores in the top of the fourth for a sizable 8-1 cushion, but AHS countered with two scores in its half of the fourth to close to within 8-3. Both teams traded a single run the rest of the way, allowing River Valley to complete the season sweep. The Raiders pounded out 16 hits — five more than Alexander — and starter Garrett Facemire worked four innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and a walk over four frames while fanning two. Joel Horner, Mason Rhodes and John Santos each had three hits for RVHS, with Horner leading the way with three RBIs. Morris, Truax and Harris had two hits apiece for the Spartans.

Meigs 6, Vinton County 1

The Meigs baseball team moved to 7-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division and completed the season sweep of Vinton County, with a 6-1 victory on Friday in McArthur. The Marauders (8-5, 7-0 TVC Ohio) — who won the first meeting 7-4 on April 7 — led the Vikings (4-8-1, 3-4) 2-0 after two hits and an error in the second inning on Friday. MHS was up 6-0 following a four-run fifth inning, featuring two hits, two walks and an error. VCHS got a run back in the home half of the fifth, but couldn’t score again and fell 6-1. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in a complete game for the Maroon and Gold. Zach Bartoe struck out five and took the pitching loss in a complete game for the guests. Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover both singled twice and scored twice to lead the Marauder offense, while Caleb Burnem added a double. River Hayes and Zach Radabaugh had two hits each for the hosts.

Zane Trace 5, Gallia Academy 4

Gallia Academy had its 7-game winning streak come to an end Saturday following a 5-4 setback to visiting Zane Trace in non-conference action. All nine of the runs came in the first three innings of play, and the Pioneers ultimately never trailed after building a 2-0 lead through one inning. GAHS — which committed five of the nine errors in the contest — stranded 11 runners on base, including runners in scoring position in all but the third and fourth frames. ZTHS led 5-1 headed into the bottom half of the third, but a double and passed ball allowed Zane Loveday to score. Dakota Young singled home both Dalton Mershon and Cole Hines for a 5-4 contest after three complete. The hosts outhit Zane Trace by a 7-5 clip, with Bode Wamsley leading GAHS with two hits. Five different players had a safety each for the guests. Both teams used three pitchers apiece in the 7-inning affair.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eagles leadoff batter Bruce Hawley (5) crosses the plate, during the Eagles’ 5-2 victory over Trimble on Friday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.27-EHS-Hawley.jpg Eagles leadoff batter Bruce Hawley (5) crosses the plate, during the Eagles’ 5-2 victory over Trimble on Friday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.