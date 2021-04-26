Lady Eagles shut down Trimble, 2-0

Eastern senior and Rio Grande signee Tessa Rockhold struck out 16 and threw a complete game no-hitter on Friday, as the Lady Eagles claimed a 2-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble. Eastern (6-4, 6-1 TVC Hocking) — which won the first meeting with the Lady Tomcats (2-12, 1-7) by a 15-1 count — went up 1-0 in the first inning on Friday, with Megan Maxon scoring on an error. EHS made it to third base in the second and fourth frames, but didn’t score its second run until the bottom of the sixth, when Emma Edwards singled home Whitney Durst. Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record, with just four walks against her 16 strikeouts. Bama Martin took the loss in six innings for THS. Leading Eastern at the plate, Sydney Reynolds went 3-for-3, while Edwards was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Vinton County 9, Meigs 3

The Meigs softball team defeated Vinton County 8-5 on April 7 in Rocksprings, but couldn’t repeat the performance, falling to the Lady Vikings 9-3 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Friday in McArthur. The Lady Vikings led 1-0 after an error in the bottom of the first inning. Meigs (8-6, 3-4 TVC Ohio) took the lead with three runs in the top of the third, highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles from Jerrica Smith and Delana Wright. VCHS regained the edge with a seven-run third, featuring back-to-back home runs from Ashley Forrest and Breanna Sexton. Morgan Zeigler added a solo home run in the following frame, capping of the Lady Vikings 9-3 triumph. Abby Faught was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for VCHS, striking out eight. Hailey Roberts took the pitching loss in 2.2 innings for Meigs, striking out one. Jess Workman pitched the remainder for the guests and struck out two. Leading the Lady Marauders at the plate, Roberts and Jerrica Smith both doubled once and singled once, with Smith also scoring once and driving in a run. Zeigler, Sexton and Sydney Smith had two hits each for Vinton County. Ziegler and Forrest drove in three runs apiece, while Zeigler and Sexton both scored twice.

Federal Hocking 10, Southern 9

The Federal Hocking softball team — which rallied back for an 11-8 victory over Southern on April 7 — completed the season sweep of the Lady Tornadoes on Friday in Stewart, rallying back for 10-9 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. Southern (6-9, 2-4 TVC Hocking) struck for six runs on five hits in the top of the second, but the Lady Lancers (4-6, 2-5) matched the six runs in the bottom of the inning. The Purple and Gold reestablished the advantage in with three runs on three hits in the fourth. However, FHHS tallied four runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth. SHS didn’t reach scoring position again and fell 10-9. Alexis Wilkes struck out seven in a complete game, earning the win for Federal Hocking. Kassidy Chaney took the loss in a complete game for Southern, striking out four. Kayla Evans led SHS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Kylee Rife was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Wilkes, Makynlee Baker, Makyla Walker and Cheyenne Mayle each had two hits for FHHS, with Mayle earning a game-best three RBIs.

Gallia Academy 18, Chesapeake 4

The Blue Angels claimed a season sweep of visiting Chesapeake on Friday with an 18-4 Ohio Valley Conference victory at the Eastman Athletic Complex. Gallia Academy (7-10, 5-3 OVC) trailed 1-0 through a half-inning, but the hosts countered with five straight runs before taking the third inning by a 3-1 count for a sizable 8-2 cushion. GAHS sent 13 batters to the plate in the home half of the fourth, which resulted in 10 runs on seven hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter. The Lady Panthers answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, but ultimately ran out of outs as Gallia Academy clinched the mercy-rule triumph. Hailey Ehman allowed seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven for the win. Maddi Meadows paced the Blue Angels with three hits and four RBIs, while Addy Burke added two hits, three RBIs and also scored twice. Bowman went 3-for-3 and scored a run to pace CHS.

Gallia Academy 9, Waverly 8

Better late than never. Despite trailing 6-0 midway through the second inning, Gallia Academy rallied for its third straight victory on Saturday with a 9-8 decision over visiting Waverly in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County. The Blue Angels (8-10) pulled to within 6-1 through two complete and managed to knot things up at 8-all through six complete. Preslee Reed led off the bottom of the seventh by being hit by a pitch, then a 1-out single by Bailie Young allowed Reed to come with the game-winner in a walk-off fashion. GAHS outhit the Lady Tigers by a 14-10 overall margin, but also committed five of the six errors in the contest. Bella Barnette picked up the win in a relief effort, allowing four runs, six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out nine. Maddi Meadows paced the hosts with three hits and three RBIs, while Young, Barnette, Jenna Harrison and Abby Hammons all added two safeties apiece to the winning cause. Wall led WHS with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored, including a 2-run homer in the top of the second that pushed the lead out to 6-0.

Eastern 19, Marietta 3

Eastern 10, Marietta 0

The Eastern softball team swept non-conference host Marietta in a twinbill on Saturday in Washington County, winning 19-3 and 10-0 in five innings each. Eastern (8-4) led 3-1 an inning into the opening contest, and then added two runs in the second. EHS plated its sixth run in the top of the third, but the Lady Tigers (1-17) scored twice in the home half. The Lady Eagles capped off the 19-3 win with four runs on five hits in the fourth and nine runs on eight hits in the fifth. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher for Eastern, striking out five in five innings. Julia Hartline struck out three and took the loss in 4.1 innings for MHS. Rockhold, Megan Maxon, Kelsey Roberts and Cidney Gillilon each had three hits for Eastern, while Juli Durst, Whitney Durst and Sydney Reynolds claimed two apiece. Maxon and Juli Durst both scored four times, while Roberts had a game-best six runs batted in. Hartline doubled once and scored once for Marietta. The Lady Tigers never made it past first base in the second game. Eastern took the lead with two runs on four hits in the opening inning, and then added another run in the following frame. The Lady Eagles took advantage of three MHS errors and scored two more runs in the third inning, and plated a sixth run in the fourth. Eastern capped off the 10-0 mercy rule win with four runs on three hits and two errors in the fifth. Ella Carleton was the winning pitcher of record, striking out five in a complete game for EHS. Rhylen Tucker suffered the setback in a complete game for Marietta, striking out one. Maxon led Eastern at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Rockhold was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, while Whitney Durst went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

EHS senior Tessa Rockhold throws no-hitter, fans 16