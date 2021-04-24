White Falcons win sectional crown

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The title drought is over.

The Wahama boys basketball team captured its first sectional championship since 2007, as the second-seeded White Falcons defeated top-seeded host Gilmer County 75-68 in overtime in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 final on Friday night.

Wahama (7-11) trailed by a single point, at 15-14 a quarter into play, but outscored the Titans (11-8) 17-to-14 in the second quarter for a 31-29 halftime lead.

Gilmer County tied the game at 42 by the end of the third period, and the teams were tied at 63 after posting 21 points each in the fourth.

WHS outscored the Titans 12-to-5 in the extra session, hitting one three-pointer and 9-of-10 foul shots to seal the 75-68 victory.

For the game, Wahama shot 25-for-50 (50 percent) from the field, including 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Gilmer County hit 11 two-pointers and 14 triples. At the free throw line, the guests made 18-of-25 ( percent), while GCHS hit 4-of-6 (66.7 percent).

The Red and White committed just nine turnovers, while recording 20 defensive rebounds, six offensive boards, 15 assists, 10 steals, and two blocked shots.

WHS freshman Sawyer VanMatre led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds. Ethan Gray and Josiah Lloyd — who were responsible for all-12 of Wahama’s overtime points — finished with 16 points apiece. Gray pulled in nine rebounds and led the team’s defense with four steals and a block, while Lloyd claimed team-highs of six assists and three trifectas.

Bryce Zuspan contributed nine points to the winning cause, while Michael VanMatre chipped in with eight points and a team-best four offensive rebounds. Alex Hardwick rounded out the White Falcon tally with five markers.

Ty Wellings led GCHS with 21 points, followed by Ean Hamrie with 17 and Avery Chapman with 12. Garrett Butler scored eight in the setback, Cole Cogar came up with six points, while Eli Facemire finished with four.

Gilmer County had won 7-of-8 headed into play.

Next, the White Falcons will meet section 1 runner-up Man in the Class A Region IV semifinal.

Members of the Wahama boys basketball team pose for a photo following the Class A Region 2, Section 1 Championship victory on Friday in Glenville, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.27-WHS-Champs.jpg Members of the Wahama boys basketball team pose for a photo following the Class A Region 2, Section 1 Championship victory on Friday in Glenville, W.Va. Courtesy photo

Wahama takes down top-seeded Titans, 75-68 OT