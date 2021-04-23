Lady Knights blank Buffalo, 13-0

The Point Pleasant softball team outhit host Buffalo 13-to-2 en route to a 13-0 victory on Thursday in Putnam County. The Lady Knights (4-2) manufactured two runs after just one hit in the opening inning. PPHS broke the game open with a nine-run third inning, featuring seven hits, an error and a walk. A two-run double by Julia Parsons in the top of the fourth capped off the Lady Knights’ 13-0 victory. Riley Cochran was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for PPHS, striking out seven of the 19 batters she faced. Alex Hill struck out three and took the pitching loss in a complete game for Buffalo. Tayah Fetty led the guests, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Cochran was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a game-best four runs batted in, Parsons went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs, while Havin Roush doubled twice, scored once and drove in one run. Breigh Martin doubled, and Rachel Affolter singled for the hosts.

BASEBALL

Williamstown 4, Wahama 0

The Wahama baseball team found itself on the wrong end of a great pitching performance, as the White Falcons dropped a 4-0 decision to Little Kanawha Conference guest Williamstown. Wahama (1-1, 0-1 LKC) trailed 1-0 after a Braydin Coleman RBI single in the third inning. The White Falcons’ lone hit in the contest was a fourth-inning single by Logan Roach, who was stranded on third by the end of the inning. Williamstown (4-1, 1-0) added another run on a home run by Coleman in the fifth, and then plated its final two runs after an error and a bases loaded walk in the sixth. Lee Molessa was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game one-hitter, striking out 17 of the 24 batters he faced. Zachary Fields took the pitching loss in five innings for WHS, striking out two. Aaron Henry struck out one batter in 1.2 innings of relief work. Leading the Yellow Jackets at the plate, Luke Ankrom went 3-for-4, Coleman was 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in, while Harbor Haught doubled once, singled once and scored once.

Point Pleasant 7, Sissonville 0

The Point Pleasant baseball team knocked host Sissonville from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 7-0 victory in Kanawha County. The Big Blacks (3-2) took the lead with Hunter Lilly singling and scoring on a Kyelar Morrow ground out in the top of the first. Evan Roach scored on an error in the top of the fifth, making the PPHS lead 2-0. The guests began to pull away with two runs in the sixth, and then capped off the 7-0 win with three runs in the seventh. The Indians (5-1) made it to third base in the fifth and sixth innings, but left both runners stranded. Morrow was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six in a complete game shut out. Isaiah Ramsey took the loss after striking out four in five innings. Leading PPHS at the plate, Lilly was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in, and Luke Pinkerton went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ramsey and Brayden Perdue had a hit apiece for Sissonville.

River Valley 3, Oak Hill 1

The River Valley baseball team shut down non-conference guest Oak Hill after the first inning, and claimed a 3-1 victory in Gallia County. The Oaks (7-8) took a 1-0 lead with Rylan Sams scoring on a bases loaded hit batter in the top of the first. OHHS made it back into scoring position in the second and fourth innings, but left their runners stranded. River Valley had just one hit in the first four innings, but broke through with three runs on hits and two walks in the bottom of the fifth. Chase Barber claimed the pitching victory in a complete game for the Raiders, striking out seven. Gavin Howell took the loss in 4.1 frames for Oak Hill, striking out two. Blaine Cline led the Silver and Black with two hits and a run scored. Aiden Hall was 2-for-3 to lead the guests.

