Marauders blast Alexander, 15-4

The Meigs baseball team scored a dozen times in the second inning and cruised to a 15-4 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander, keeping the Marauders perfect in the league. Meigs (7-5, 6-0 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 after an Ethan Stewart sac-fly in the bottom of the first inning. MHS sent 16 batters to the plate in the next inning, combining seven hits with six free passes and an error. The Maroon and Gold added two more runs after two hits and an error in the third inning. Alexander (3-7, 1-5) scored four runs after four walks and its only hit of the game in the fourth inning, but Alex Pierce threw a perfect final frame for MHS, striking out three. Joey Porter was the winning pitcher of record in four innings for Meigs, striking out two, while John Hobbs took the loss in 1.2 innings for the guests. Leading Meigs at the plate, Pierce was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, while Andrew Dodson was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Wyatt Hoover and Bailey Jones both doubled once and scored twice in the win. Jordan Schultz was responsible for the Spartans’ lone hit.

Gallia Academy 18, South Point 2

The Gallia Academy baseball team pounded out 19 hits and are back at the .500 mark on the season after notching its sixth straight win Wednesday night with an 18-2 thumping of host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The Blue Devils (7-7, 4-3 OVC) used a 10-run second inning to build a 13-0 cushion midway through two frames, but the Pointers countered with their only hit as Haney singled home both Cline and Dillon for a 13-2 contest after two complete. GAHS — which had 10 different players accumulate at least one hit — added four more scores in the third and another run in the fifth to complete the mercy-rule triumph. Both teams committed two errors apiece, and the Pointers mustered only one hit in the setback. Maddux Camden picked up the win after allowing two runs, a hit and a walk over two innings while striking out one. Grant Bryan led GAHS with four hits and four runs scored, while Trent Johnson was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Camden, Zane Loveday, Mason Smith and Dakota Young also had two hits each for the guests.

Whiteoak 8, Southern 4

The Southern baseball team had an 8-to-7 advantage in hits, including 2-to-1 in extra-base hits, but fell to non-conference foe Whiteoak 8-4 at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium. The Tornadoes (6-3) — the away team — took a 1-0 lead after back-to-back two-out hits from Will Wickline and Arrow Drummer in the top of the first. Whiteoak (5-3) scored five runs on three hits and three walks in the third inning, and then went up 6-1 in the following frame. Southern got three runs back in the top of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run triple from Derek Griffith. WHS plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth, however, and didn’t allow the Tornadoes past second in either of the final two frames. Carson Emery was the winning pitcher for Whiteoak, striking out five batters in a complete game. Damian Miller took the pitching loss after striking out five in 2.1 innings. Josiah Smith pitched the remainder for the Purple and Gold, striking out four. Derek Griffith led SHS at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Leading Whiteoak, David Kennedy was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Ian Griffith went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.

Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover hits a line drive to the outfield, during the Marauders’ April 7 win over Vinton County in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.23-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover hits a line drive to the outfield, during the Marauders’ April 7 win over Vinton County in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports