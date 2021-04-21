RedStorm win place 2nd at Art Lanham Invitational

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Chanavier Robinson recorded three first-place performances and Sierra Cress added two of her own to lead the University of Rio Grande to a runner-up finish in the women’s division of the Rio Grande/Art Lanham Spring Invitational, Friday afternoon, at the Stockmeister Track and Field.

The RedStorm tallied 117 points on the day, trailing only Thomas More University’s total of 207 points in the 10-team field. Alice Lloyd College placed third with 84 points.

Robinson, a senior from Ravenna, Ohio, took top honors in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.34, the 200-meter dash with a finish of 26.18 and in the long jump with an effort of 5.58m.

Cress, a sophomore from Greenville, Ohio, did her damage in a pair of field events, taking first in the hammer throw (47.45m) and discus throw (39.80m).

Rio Grande had one other first-place showing, with junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) taking first place in the high jump after clearing 1.57m. She also finished second behind Robinson in the long jump at 4.88m.

Other Top 10 performances by the RedStorm came from freshman Kaila Barr (Waverly, OH), who was second in the hammer throw at 45.12m and second in the discus with a toss of 35.56m; junior Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who finished runner-up in both the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.14 and in the 200-meter dash after crossing in 27.51; freshman Marissa Goff (Mayo, FL), who placed second in the high jump at 1.32m; sophomore Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who finished fourth in the discus with a heave of 33.33m and seventh in the hammer throw at 34.57m; sophomore Kat Root (Old Fort, OH), who was eighth in the hammer with an effort of 33.06m; and freshman Darcy Williams (Wellston, OH), who placed eighth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 13:55.46.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday at the River States Conference Championships, which are being hosted by Indiana University East at Eaton High School in Eaton, Ohio.

The two-day event begins Thursday at 1 p.m. and concludes on Friday, when action gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

