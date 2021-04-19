Weekend softball roundup

Wahama 17, Eastern 0

The Wahama softball team opened the season in style on Friday night, defeating non-conference host Eastern 17-0 in five innings. The Lady Falcons (1-0) plated four runs on five hits in the opening frame, capped off by back-to-back doubles from Victoria VanMatre and Emily Knapp. The Lady Eagles (4-3) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but left all-3 runners stranded, and didn’t reach third base again in the game. Wahama scored six runs the third inning, all with two outs. WHS plated five in the fourth frame, highlighted by a three-run home run by Mikie Lieving. The Red and White capped off the 17-0 win with two runs in the fifth. Lieving was the winning pitcher of record, striking out four. Tessa Rockhold took the pitching loss in 2.2 innings for EHS. Leading the Lady Falcon offense Lieving was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four runs batted in and three runs scored, Deborah Miller went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, VanMatre was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Amber Wolfe who was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.Emma Knapp went tripled once, doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs for WHS, while Emma Gibbs had two hits, with a double two RBIs and one run scored. Megan Maxon and Juli Durst each singled once for Eastern.

Belpre 3, Southern 2

The Southern softball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre 2-0 on Friday in Washington County, but surrendered three unanswered runs, including a walk-off single by Halee Williams in the seventh inning. The Lady Tornadoes (3-7, 1-3 TVC Hocking) two-run lead came after back-to-back home runs from Ally Shuler and Kassidy Chaney with two outs in the first inning. SHS made it into scoring position in the second, third and fifth innings, but didn’t make it past second. Belpre (4-6, 3-1) was hitless for the first four frames, but manufactured its first run after a single in the fifth. A Dekotah Lemon home run tied the game in the bottom off the sixth, and then Williams singled home Carrissa Sprigg for the game-winning run in the seventh. Alyssa Hutchinson was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six in a complete game. Chaney took the pitching loss for SHS, striking out four in six innings. Shuler led the Purple and Gold at the plate, adding a pair of singles to her home run.

Meigs 3, Nelsonville-York 2

The Nelsonville-York softball team tied Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout at two in the top of the seventh, but host Meigs walked off with a 3-2 victory when Mara Hall scored on a single from Jerrica Smith. The Lady Buckeyes (3-7, 0-5 TVC Ohio) took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Skylar Riffle in the first inning, but Meigs pulled even with an RBI single by Jess Workman in the second. A two-out RBI single by Abbie Fife gave Meigs a 2-1 lead in the following frame, and NYHS waited until the top of the seventh to tie the game at two. Hall reached base after a dropped third strike, moved to second on a passed ball, and then was singled in by Smith for the win. Workman was the winning pitcher of record three innings of work, striking out three. Hailey Roberts pitched four innings for MHS, also striking out three. Ryleigh Giffin struck out three in a complete game for NYHS. Fife and Workman were both 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Delana Wright went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the MHS offense. Abby Riffle and Sydne Rawlins had two hits apiece to pace the Lady Buckeyes.

Wahama 8, Buffalo 0

The Lady Falcons claimed a second straight shut out victory to start the season, defeating non-conference guest Buffalo 8-0 on Saturday in Mason County. Buffalo put a runner on second base in the top of the first inning, but didn’t reach scoring position again. Wahama (2-0) took the lead on a two-run double from Lauren Noble in the bottom of the first, and went up 3-0 on a Victoria VanMatre RBI single in the third. The Lady Falcons brought home two more runs with three straight two-out hits in the fifth, and then capped off the 8-0 mercy rule win with four straight one-out hits in the sixth. Mikie Lieving earned the pitching record in six innings for WHS, striking out nine of the 22 batters she faced. Alex Hill took the loss in a complete game for Buffalo, striking out three. Leading Wahama offensively, Emma Gibbs singled three times, scored three times and drove in a run, Noble doubled twice, singled once, scored once and drove in three, Amber Wolfe singled three times and scored once, while VanMatre singled once, doubled once, and drove in two. Dara Harmon, Katherine Darnley and Abby Darnley each singled once for Buffalo.

Pike Eastern 6, Southern 3

Southern 5, Pike Eastern 3

The Southern softball team split a double-header with non-conference host Pike Eastern on Saturday, falling 6-3 in the opener, before a 5-3 victory in Game 2. In the first game, Southern (4-8) led 2-0 after RBI singles by Kassidy Chaney and Lexi Smith in the top of the first. The Lady Eagles (2-7) got on the board after an error in the third, and then took a 4-2 after another error and a two-run home run by Andee Lester in the fifth. EHS added two more runs after an error with two outs in the sixth. Chloe Rizer doubled and eventually scored on a Brooke Crisp groundout in the seventh, but SHS couldn’t complete the rally. Hannah Felts earned the pitching win, striking out five in a complete game for Eastern. Smith took the loss in two innings for SHS, striking out two. Chaney — who struck out three in four innings — led the Lady Tornado offense, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Savanna Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored to lead EHS in Game 1. Southern loaded the bases in the first inning of Game 2, but didn’t start the scoring until a two-run double by Ally Shuler in the top of the third. Shuler came around to score later in the frame, but Eastern tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a solo home run from Lester. SHS reestablished the lead with a two-run triple by Chaney in the next inning. Eastern had a runner thrown out at the between third and home in the fifth inning, and didn’t reach scoring position again. Smith was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out five. Lester struck out six and took the loss in a complete game for EHS. Chaney added a single and a run scored to her two-run triple, going 2-for-4 to lead SHS at the plate. Skylar White and Kyla Poorman both singled twice to lead the hosts, with White scoring once.

Point Pleasant 13, St. Marys 4

Man 3, Point Pleasant 2

The Lady Knights put together their first winning streak of the year with a 13-4 win over St. Marys, but Man ultimately ended the end good fortunes with a 3-2 win in the night cap of a softball twin-bill Saturday. Point Pleasant (3-2) overcame a 2-run deficit against St. Marys by plating six runs in the bottom half of the second. A bases-loaded double by Tayah Fetty plated two runs and turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 edge. Hayley Keefer followed with an RBI triple, then Rylee Cochran blasted a 2-run homer to complete the 6-run explosion. PPHS went on to score four more times in the third and added three in the fourth for a 13-3 cushion. Madilyn Keefer struck out eight and walked two in five innings of work for the winning decision. Fetty and Julia Parsons led the hosts with two hits apiece and a combined seven RBIs. Taylor led SMHS with three hits and Smith had two hits, including a solo homer in the fifth. Man produced four singles and benefited from one costly error in the third inning while building a 3-0 lead in the finale. Fetty and Hayley Keefer provided back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth to close the gap to within one, but the Lady Knights stranded a runner at first with out in the seventh to wrap up the 3-2 setback. All nine hits in the game came from different players, with the Lady Hillbillies claiming a slight 5-4 edge. PPHS also committed the only error in the 1-run contest. MHS starter Morgan Cooper fanned five and walked two in the winning decision, while Stroud took the loss after allowing three runs and five hits in four frames while striking out five.

Spring Valley 4, Gallia Academy 0

Russell 16, Gallia Academy 6

Greenup 18, Gallia Academy 6

The Blue Angels averaged four runs and seven hits per outing over the weekend, but it didn’t lead to any victories Friday and Saturday as Gallia Academy dropped a trio of non-conference softball matchups. GAHS (4-9) mustered only four hits against Spring Valley in the opener Friday evening, and the Lady Timberwolves used a Huffman RBI double and a 3-run homer by Adkins to build a 4-0 lead after one complete. Both teams had four hits in the contest. The Blue Angels built their only lead of the weekend by scoring three times in the top of the first Saturday morning, but Russell countered with 11 of the next 12 scores while building an 11-4 edge through four complete. GAHS was outhit by a slim 13-12 margin and committed three of the four errors in the Saturday opener. The Blue Angels trailed 3-1 after an inning and were down 10-2 before falling to Greenup in six innings by a 12-run outcome. Taylor Mathis paced Gallia Academy with four hits and four RBIs between the trio of contests. Jenna Harrison, Bailie Young, Abby Hammond and Maddi Meadows also had three apiece between the three outings.

Wahama senior Emma Gibbs steps on second base for a force out on Eastern’s Megan Maxon, during the Lady Falcons’ 17-0 season-opening victory on Friday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.20-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama senior Emma Gibbs steps on second base for a force out on Eastern’s Megan Maxon, during the Lady Falcons’ 17-0 season-opening victory on Friday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.