River Valley sweeps home quad

BIDWELL, Ohio — Defending the home turf.

River Valley came away with top honors in both the boys and girls divisions on Tuesday night during a home track and field quad against Meigs, Eastern and South Gallia.

The Lady Raiders and the Raiders respectively scored 87 and 89 points en route to capturing the team titles, with both squads posting winning margins of at least 18 points.

The Lady Raiders won five individual events and ended up 21.5 points ahead of runner-up Eastern (65.5), while Meigs (48.5) and South Gallia (21) rounded out the girls field.

Lauren Twyman won both the 100m dash (13.86) and 200m dash (28.88), while Becka Cadle came away with the 300m hurdles (52.36) and pole vault (8-0) titles.

The RVHS quartet of Emmary Phoenix, Aleigha Pennington, Emilee Lambert and Shasta Craycraft won the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:10.72.

The Lady Eagles captured seven individual championships, the most of any of the four girls teams competing.

Layna Catlett won both the discus (117-1) and shot put (32-10.75) events, while Allison Ord claimed crowns in the 100m hurdles (17.73) and long jump (14-6) competitions. Erica Durst also claimed the 1600m title with a mark of 5:40.

Durst, Abby Guthrie, Jonna Epple and Karey Schreckengost captured the 4x800m relay title with a mark of 12:17.

Ord, Catlett, Emma Doczi and Brielle Newland also claimed the 4x100m relay crown with a time of 57.82.

The Lady Marauders came away with four individual titles, with Maggie Musser claiming wins in both the 400m dash (1:06) and the high jump (4-4). Andrea Mahr also won the 800m run with a mark of 2:52.

Musser, Mahr, Charlotte Hysell and E.J. Anderson also captured the 4x400m relay title for MHS with a time of 4:36.

The Lady Rebels had no event champions, but did have a quartet of third place efforts — two of which came from Ryleigh Halley in the shot put (27-1) and dicsus (71-10) events.

Natalie Johnson was third in the 100m hurdles (19.76) and Cara Frazee ended up third in the 400m dash (1:17) as well for SGHS.

The Raiders won a boys-best six individual events and ended up 18 points ahead of runner-up Meigs (71), while Eastern (44) and South Gallia (29) rounded out the boys field.

Nathan Young won both the 110m hurdles (18.96) and 300m hurdles (47.92) contests, while Kade Alderman won the high jump with a cleared height of 5 feet, 6 inches.

The foursome of Cody Wooten, Ryan Lollathin, John Siciliano and Ethan Schultz won the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:09.

Alderman, Young, Andrew Huck and Josh Moffett won the 4x200m relay (1:48.76). Schultz, Wooten, Lollathin and Moffett also claimed the 4x400m relay crown with a mark of 3:55.

The Marauders won five individual events, including the 4x100m relay event. Connor Cooper, Dillon Howard, Logan Eskew and Brennan Gheen posted a winning time of 47.70 seconds.

Howard won both the 100m dash (12.26) and 200m dash (24.63) events, while Eskew took first place in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet. Matthew Barr also won the pole vault event with a cleared height of 12 feet.

The Eagles came away with four individual event titles, with Steven Fitzgerald leading the way with wins in both the shot put (41-9.5) and discus (123-5) competitions.

Brayden O’Brien won the 800m run with a mark of 2:15.13, while Bryce Newland captured first in the 400m dash with a time of 56 seconds flat.

Garrett Frazee claimed both of South Gallia’s individual titles with victories in the 1600m run (4:58) and 3200m run (10:56).

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the quad meet held Tuesday night at River Valley High School.

