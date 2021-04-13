Point Pleasant tops Pioneers, 83-70

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Firing on all cylinders.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team had its second-highest point total of the season on Monday in Mason County, as the Big Blacks picked up an 83-72 victory over visiting Wayne.

Point Pleasant (8-9) — which scored its season-best 95 in a win over Hannan — went ahead 24-10 a quarter into Monday’s game, hitting 10 field goals in the opening stanza.

The hosts added one to the margin in the second period, outscoring the Pioneers 21-to-20 for a 45-30 halftime edge.

Wayne got two points back with an 18-to-16 third quarter, and went into the finale down 63-46.

WHS saved its best for last, scoring 24 points on nine field goals in the fourth quarter, but Point Pleasant sealed the 83-70 victory with 20 points on six field goals and a 4-for-6 performance from the foul line.

For the game, PPHS hit 29 field goals, including 13 three-pointers, while sinking 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) foul shots. Seven of the Pioneers’ 29 field goals came from beyond the arc, and WHS was 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) at the free throw line.

Hunter Bush led the Big Blacks with 33 points, combining six two-pointers, a quartet of triples, and a 9-for-10 day at the charity stripe. Kyelar Morrow connected on a game-best five three-pointers en route to 19 points, while Trey Peck hit a pair of long-range shots on his way to 10 points. Eric Chapman was next with nine points, followed by Luke Derenberger with eight, Zach McDaniel with three and Peyton Murphy with one.

Leading Wayne, Brandon Dotson scored 18 points and Bryan Sansom added 13, while Ryan Maynard and Zane Adkins had 11 each. Daniel Bryant came up with 10 points for the guests, Jake Merritt tallied three, while Dillon Mays, Bryson Queen and Josh Adkins finished with two apiece.

PPHS wraps up regular season play at home on Tuesday against Tolsia.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.