Rio Grande sports roundup

Harris fuels RedStorm men at Centre Twilight

DANVILLE, Ky. — Spencer Harris recorded two third-place showings and was part of a runner-up relay unit to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team at the Centre Twilight, Friday night, at Centre College’s Farris Stadium.

Harris, a freshman from Gallipolis, Ohio, took third in the high jump at 1.90m and was third in the long jump with an effort of 6.60m, while joining fellow frosh Holden Fritz (Canton, OH), Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH) and Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) on the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay team which placed second in a time of 3:25.94.

Fritz also had two other top 10 outings, taking sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.34 and eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.12, while freshman Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH) was second in the hammer throw with a toss of 45.82m and 10th in the discus throw with a heave of 38.09m.

Rio Grande finished sixth among the 13 competing schools with 42.5 points.

Among the others who recorded top 10 efforts for the RedStorm were senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was fourth in the hammer throw with an effort covering 43.41m; freshman Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH, who was seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.75m; senior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who was seventh in the 800-meter run after crossing in 2:00.96; freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who took eighth place in the shot put with a heave of 12.89m; freshman Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who was eighth in the discus with a toss of 41.28m; and Hunt, who was 10th in the triple jump at 12.76m.

Host Centre College won the team crown with 211 points, while Lindsey Wilson was second at 160 points and Campbellsville took third with 84 points.

Barr wins titles at Centre Twilight

DANVILLE, Ky. — Kaila Barr had a pair of first-place finishes, while Chanavier Robinson had a win of her own and two other top three showings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team at the Centre Twilight, Friday night, at Centre College’s Farris Stadium.

Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, took top honors in the discus throw with a toss of 40.36m and won the hammer throw with an effort of 45.72m.

Robinson, a senior from Ravenna, Ohio, won the long jump with a leap of 5.52m, while finishing as the runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.61 and placing third in the 100-meter dash at 12.79.

As a team, the RedStorm finished sixth in the 12-team field with 58 points.

Other Top 10 performances for Rio Grande came from sophomore Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who took third in the discus with a toss covering 35.23m and fifth in the hammer with an effort of 37.97m; junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), who placed fifth in the high jump at 1.55m; and junior Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who was 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.83m.

Lindsey Wilson College took the team crown with 152 points, while host Centre (125 pts.) and Campbellsville (92 pts.) rounded out the top three.

Blakeman leads Rio men to runner-up finish

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Colton Blakeman carded a 2-under par 70 to tie for third place individually and lead the University of Rio Grande to a runner-up finish as a team in the men’s division of the Harry Weinbrecht Invitational hosted by Shawnee State University, Friday afternoon, at the Elks Country Club.

Blakeman, a junior from Piketon, Ohio, finished one shot behind co-medalists BJ Knox and Austin Barta of the host Bears, while tying with Shawnee State’s Jordan Hughes.

Rio Grande also got solid showings from sophomore Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who finished sixth at 1-over par 73, and junior Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for seventh place at 2-over par 74.

As a team, the RedStorm finished with a team score of 6-over par 294 — six shots back of Shawnee State in the seven-team field.

Ohio Christian University was a distant third at 312.

Also representing Rio Grande in the team competition were freshman Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH) and sophomore Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), both of who carded a 5-over par 77 to tie for 14th place.

Sophomore Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH) participated as an individual at tied for 11th place at 4-over par 76, while freshman Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH) tied for 36th place after shooting an 89.

Rio women take second place at Shawnee Invite

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Abby Eichmiller and Hunter Rockhold finished third and fourth, respectively, to lead the University of Rio Grande to a runner-up finish in the women’s division of Friday’s Harry Weinbrecht Invitational, hosted by Shawnee State University at the Elks Country Club.

Eichmiller, a junior from Vincent, Ohio, shot a 14-over par 88, while Rockhold — a junior from Clinton, Ohio — finished at 15-over par 89.

As a team, the RedStorm finished with a team score of 374 — three shots behind Point Park University in the three-team field.

Shawnee State was a distant third at 392.

Also representing Rio Grande was freshman Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), who placed ninth at 21-over par 95 and junior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH), who tied for 12th place at 28-over par 102.

Rio Grande’s designated No. 1 player, senior Rafaella Gioffre (Huron, OH), missed her third straight event with a nagging foot injury.

The individual title went to Joey Walz of Point Park, who finished at 6-over par 80.

Rio’s Booth runs at NAIA National Championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — University of Rio Grande junior Cody Booth finished in 112th place in the men’s division of the 2020 NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships, Friday afternoon, at Seminole Valley Park.

Booth, a native of New Philadelphia, Ohio, traversed the 8k course in a time of 26:21.

Among the runners representing River States Conference schools, Booth finished third.

Ohio Christian’s Drake Dickerson was 96th in the 317-runner field with a time of 26:11, while West Virginia University-Tech’s Michael Ecker-Randolph was 108th after crossing in 26:19.

WVU-Tech finished 33rd among the 37 competing teams, while fellow RSC rep Point Park University was 36th.

Taylor (Ind.) captured the first national championship in program history. The Trojans, a former national championship runner-up making their seventh consecutive appearance, cruised to the team title with 73 total points.

Zouhair Talbi led three Oklahoma City runners in the top five, while setting a new course record and winning the individual title in 23:45.15 — which was 20 seconds faster than teammate Shimales Abebe (24:05.47). Adrien Gentie of Huntington was third (24:29.47), followed by Sair Salgado of Oklahoma City (24:29.51).

Alex Helmuth was fifth (24:30.90), leading a quartet of Taylor runners who finished in the top 20.

Huntington (Ind.) took second in the team race with 114 points, while Milligan (Tenn.) (127 pts.), defending champion Oklahoma City (131), and St. Mary (Kan.) (197) rounded out the top-five team finishers.

The top 40 finishers were named All-Americans.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.