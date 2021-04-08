Wednesday baseball roundup

River Valley 4, Alexander 0

River Valley pitchers Chase Barber and Garrett Facemire surrendered only five hits while posting a 4-0 victory over visiting Alexander on Wednesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Bidwell. The host Raiders (3-3, 1-0 TVC Ohio) built leads of 1-0 and 3-0 through each of the first two frames, then tacked on another run in the fourth when Caleb Owens singled home Barber for a 4-run cushion. Barber allowed only four hits and fanned six in five innings of work for the win, while Facemire surrendered a hit and a walk in his two innings of relief work. Owens was 2-for-2 and also knocked in a pair of RBIs in the second, while Joel Horner went 1-for-2 and drove in the eventual game-winning run in the first with a single that plated Isiah Harkins. Harkins, Barber, Dalton Jones and Blaine Cline also had a hit apiece for the victors. Five different Spartans (0-5, 0-2) had a safety apiece in the setback. AHS left four of its five baserunners stranded in scoring position.

Meigs 7, Vinton County 4

The Marauders improved to 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, rallying past guest Vinton County for a 7-4 victory. The Marauders (2-3, 2-0 TVC Ohio) were down 4-0 after allowing two runs apiece in each of the first two innings. VCHS (2-4-1, 1-1) didn’t score again, with four Vikings being left in scoring position over the final five frames. Meigs ended the shut out with a run in the second, and then stormed into the lead with six runs on three hits and three walks in the fourth inning. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for MHS, striking out seven batters. Broc Love pitched the final three frames for VCHS, striking out two and suffering the loss. Dodson, Caleb Burnem, Wyatt Hoover, and Tyler Tillis each had two hits and a run scored for Meigs, with Burnem doubling twice. Zach Bartoe led the Viking offense, going 3-for-4.

Southern 5, Federal Hocking 0

The Southern baseball team started Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play with a 5-0 victory over Federal Hocking at Star Mill Park. SHS (4-0, 1-0) manufactured a run without the benefit of a hit in each of the first two innings. The Tornadoes added their final three runs after a trio of hits in the home fourth. The Lancers (4-4, 0-2) didn’t make it to third base until the final inning, when two runners were stranded in scoring position. Ryan Laudermilt was the winning pitcher with a dozen strikeouts in a complete game. Wes Carpenter took the pitching loss after three strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Laudermilt, Lance Stewart, Josiah Smith and Will Wickline each singled one in the win. Carpenter hit a double to lead the guests.

Trimble 10, Eastern 9

Offense was showcased, as the Trimble baseball team picked up a 10-9 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory over guest Eastern. The Eagles (2-1-1, 1-1 TVC Hocking) were up 2-0 after four base hits in the opening inning, but Trimble (2-5, 1-1) tied it in the home half. A two-out RBI double by Matthew Blanchard reestablished the Eagle lead in the top of the second, and an RBI single by Blanchard made the margin 4-2 in the top of the fourth. The Tomcats took the lead for the first time with three runs in the home fourth, but Eastern was up 7-5 after three runs on three hits in the top of the sixth. THS plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth, and the Eagles got two back in the top of the seventh, but left the potential tying run on second base. Both pitching decisions came in relief, with Austin Wisor picking up the win, and Owen Johnson taking the loss in an inning apiece. Brayden Smith and Preston Thorla struck out three batters apiece for EHS, while Cole Wright had a game-best four strikeouts for THS. Leading the Eagle offense, Blanchard was 4-for-5 with a double three RBIs, and Will Oldaker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Conner Ridenour scored a team-best three runs after going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Blake Guffey was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Tomcats.

Chesapeake 6, Gallia Academy 2

Host Chesapeake built a 5-run lead through two innings of play and held on for a 6-2 win over Gallia Academy in an Ohio Valley Conference contest. The visiting Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1 OVC) got a 2-RBI double from Beau Johnson in the top of the third to close to within three runs, then had runners at second and third with nobody out in the fourth before the Panthers (4-2, 1-1) brought in Grayson Walsh for the final four inning of relief. Walsh recorded back-to-back out before loading the bases with a walk, but induced a pop out to center to get out of the inning unscathed. GAHS also left a runner stranded at third with one out in the fifth and a runner was at second with one away in the sixth. Walsh accounted for three RBIs for CHS, including the eventual game-winner after reaching on an error that allowed Thomas Sentz to score. Walsh added a 2-RBI single in the second that completed a 3-run second for the 5-0 advantage. Ulright also scored on a passed ball in the sixth to complete the scoring. Grant Bryan, Dalton Mershon and Cole Hines joined Johnson with a hit apiece for the Blue Devils. Colton Roe joined Hines in scoring the guests’ lone runs. Sentz, Henderson and Brammer paced the Panthers with two hits each.

River Valley sophomore reliever Garrett Facemire, left, delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.9-RV-Facemire.jpg River Valley sophomore reliever Garrett Facemire, left, delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports MHS junior Andrew Dodson (30) delivers a pitch, during the Marauders’ 7-4 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.9-MHS-Dodson.jpg MHS junior Andrew Dodson (30) delivers a pitch, during the Marauders’ 7-4 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports