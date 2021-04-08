Rio softball records sweep of Bears

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Taylor Webb had two hits and three RBI in game one, while Sydney Campolo tossed a four-hitter and fanned 10 batters in game two as the University of Rio Grande posted a pair of 5-2 wins over West Virginia University-Tech, Wednesday afternoon, in River States Conference softball action played at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The RedStorm, who also swept a twin bill against the Golden Bears at home last Friday, improved to 21-10 overall and 6-0 in league play.

WVU-Tech slipped to 6-12 overall and 0-4 in the RSC with the losses.

Rio Grande jumped to a 3-0 first inning lead in the opener, but the Golden Bears closed the deficit to one with single markers in the bottom of the first and in the fourth inning.

The RedStorm tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh to seal the victory.

Webb, a junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, had a two-run single in the three-run first and added another RBI in the seventh.

Senior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) also drove in a run for Rio, while senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) — the reigning RSC Pitcher of the Week — allowed six hits and fanned two in a complete game effort.

Kourtney McNatt started and took the loss for Tech, despite allowing just one hit and one earned run over three innings. She walked four.

Maddie Bowles finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Golden Bears, while Karina Atanacio doubled and drove in a run.

Rio Grande took a 1-0 lead in the third inning of game two when junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error, but a throwing error by the RedStorm in the home fourth plated a pair of unearned runs and gave WVU-Tech a 2-1 lead.

Campolo, a freshman from New Lexington, Ohio, was downright stingy after the Golden Bears took the lead.

She allowed just two hits, did not walk a batter and recorded nine of her 10 strikeouts over the final 3-2/3 innings.

The RedStorm regained the advantage in the fifth, parlaying one hit, a walk and three WVU-Tech errors into three runs. Two of the three runs scored on one of the miscues, while the other crossed on a sacrifice fly by freshman Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH).

Rio’s final run came in the sixth when freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.

Schmitt finished 2-for-4 in the win.

Alexis Lopez had two of the Bears’ four hits, while Taylor Dickerson started and took the loss after allowing six hits and three runs — one earned — over four innings.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday afternoon when it hosts Asbury University for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

