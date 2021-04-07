UNOH races past RedStorm in DH sweep

LIMA, Ohio — The University of Northwestern Ohio started fast and never let up, racing away for a doubleheader sweep of the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday afternoon, in non-conference baseball action at Racer Field.

UNOH scored seven times after two were out in the first inning of a 15-0 opening game victory, while using a three-run third and a five-run fourth to erase an early deficit en route to a 12-5 triumph in the nightcap.

The Racers evened their record at 12-12 with the sweep.

Rio Grande saw its losing streak reach four straight games and its overall record slip to 12-25.

In game one, UNOH followed up its seven-run start with one run in the second inning, two runs in both the third and fourth innings and three runs in the fifth.

Christian Perez led the Racers’ offensive onslaught, going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBI. He clubbed a grand slam in the first inning uprising.

Bryant Diehl went 3-for-3 with a double and a run batted in, while Don Goodes was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Tyson Scheumann finished 2-for-3 with a home run and a double.

Peyton McClain added two hits in the victory, including a double, and Glen Crabtree drove in a pair of runs.

Ryan Jungbauer allowed one hit and walked one over four innings, while striking out eight — eight of the first nine batters he faced — to get the win.

Senior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) had Rio’s lone hit — a two-out, first-inning double.

Junior Cody Gabriel (Upper Sandusky, OH) started and took the loss for the RedStorm, allowing seven hits and a walk in the seven-run first inning.

Rio Grande enjoyed early leads of 2-0 and 4-3 in game two, but the host Racers grabbed the lead for good with their three-run third inning and pulled away with the five-run fourth.

Perez had another big game with a triple, double and three RBI, while Diehl went 2-for-2 with a triple and Goodes hit a two-run home run.

Caleb Flores also tripled and drove in two runs and Jeffre Castillo had a run-scoring triple.

Andrew Shafer, the second of five UNOH pitchers, earned the win with 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief.

Senior Jesse Watson (Las Cruces, NM) doubled twice and drove in two runs for Rio Grande, while freshman Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) had two hits and a run batted in and senior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) finished 2-for-3.

Junior Trenton Gregg (Mount Perry, OH) started and took the loss for the RedStorm, allowing six hits and five runs over two-plus innings.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when it opens a weekend series with Brescia University at Bob Evans Field.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

