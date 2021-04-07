Rio Grande roundup

RedStorm’s Hastings named RSC pitcher of the week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande right-hander Raelynn Hastings and Indiana University Southeast third baseman Ellie Jackman earned River States Conference Softball Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, for their performance March 29-April 4.

Hastings, a senior from Commercial Point, Ohio, went 2-0 on week and pitched 13.0 innings across three outings. She struck out 14, walked just one and gave up just two runs on seven hits for the week.

In a complete game versus WVU Tech, she had 11 strikeouts, one walk and two hits over seven innings. Hastings also threw three innings of one-hit ball versus Carlow and pitched three innings in a no-decision loss to Case Western Reserve.

Hastings entered the week leading the league in earned run average (1.34), opponents’ batting average (.216) and hits allowed per game (5.92), while ranking second in wins (10).

Jackman, a freshman from Brazil, Ind., won conference weekly honors for the second time after hitting .667 (10-for-15) with a double, two triples and five RBI in four games.

In doubleheader sweeps of Brescia (Ky.) and Oakland City (Ind.), Jackman hit safely and scored a run in every game. Versus Brescia, she was 7-for-8 with two triples and drove in five runs on the day. She collected three more hits versus Oakland City.

Rio Grande’s Basso honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande defender Rodrigo Basso and Indiana University East midfielder Gustavo Ferrari are the River States Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, respectively, for March 29-April 4.

Basso, a sophomore from Santiago, Chile, was instrumental in the RedStorm’s 4-1 victory over No. 12-ranked Indiana Tech. The Rio Grande defense allowed only two shots on goal and took down the previously undefeated squad.

Ferrari, a sophomore from Alberta, Canada, tallied two goals and three assists in a must-win game at Asbury, a 5-1 victory that kept the Red Wolves’ playoff hopes alive. He factored in all five goals, tied his own school record for assists in a game and racked up seven points.