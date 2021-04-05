Wahama tames Lady Wildcats, 60-14

MASON, W.Va. — All Lady Falcons, from start to finish.

The Wahama girls basketball team built leads of 4-0, 14-1 and 25-3 in the opening eight minutes of play and never looked back Friday night during a 60-14 victory over visiting Hannan in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs at Gary Clark Court.

The host Lady Falcons (7-7) needed exactly four minutes to produce the same amount of offensive output that the Lady Wildcats (1-8) mustered over the course of regulation.

A pair of Torre VanMatre free throws at the 3:21 mark of the opener gave the Red and White an eventual uncatchable lead of 16-3. WHS also had five of its six players score in the first stanza while building a 25-6 advantage.

Wahama opened the second frame with five straight points, but a Halie Johnson trifecta with 3:27 left in the half allowed HHS to close to within 30-9. The hosts added the final three points of the first half and entered the break with a comfortable 33-9 cushion.

The Blue and White were never closer as the Lady Falcons received six points from Emma Gibbs during a 14-2 third quarter surge that pushed the lead out to 47-11. Wahama closed regulation with a 13-3 run to complete the 46-point outcome, its largest lead of the night.

The Lady Falcons made 21 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 21-of-28 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Emma Gibbs paced the hosts with a game-high 23 points, followed by Lauren Noble with 15 points and Mikie Lieving with nine markers. VanMatre was next with eight points, while Morgan Christian and Amber Wolfe respectively completed the winning tally with four points and one point.

Hannan netted five field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also sank 1-of-4 charity tosses for 25 percent.

Johnson led the Lady Cats with nine points, followed by Bailey Coleman with three points and Tonika Coleman with two markers.

Wahama honored seniors Emma Gibbs and Torre VanMatre, as well as senior book keeper Mary Grace Roush, at halftime as part of Senior Night festivities.

Wahama played at Point Pleasant on Monday night and travels to Williamstown on Wednesday for a LKC contest at 7 p.m.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Huntington Saint Joseph at 6:30 p.m.

