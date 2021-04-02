RedStorm opens RSC play with sweep of Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — One game finished 2-1/2 innings early, while the other took three extra frames.

But when the dust settled on the University of Rio Grande’s doubleheader with visiting Carlow University, the RedStorm had themselves a sweep in their first River States Conference games of the season.

Head coach Chris Hammond’s squad throttled the Celtics, 19-2, in Thursday afternoon’s mercy rule-shortened opener before outlasting their guests, 1-0, in a 10-inning nightcap at frigid Rio Softball Park.

Rio Grande finished the day at 17-10 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Carlow fell to 2-8-1 overall and 0-2 in RSC action.

Game one saw the RedStorm bat around in each of the first three innings, scoring five times in the first and third with a seven-run second sandwiched in between for a 17-0 lead.

Rio tacked on two more markers in the fourth inning, while Carlow got its two runs in the fifth.

Six errors by the Celtics led to nine of the 19 RedStorm runs being unearned.

Freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) finished 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs batted in, while junior Zoe Doll had two hits of her own — including a double — and two RBI.

Junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) and sophomore Emily Crossen (Ashland, OH) both had two hits and a run batted in, while freshman Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) finished 2-for-2.

The offensive onslaught also included three RBI from freshman Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH), while senior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) tripled and drove in two runs, sophomore Cierra Roberts (Bidwell, OH) had two RBI and sophomore Chase Arndt (Clyde, OH) had a double.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) picked up her ninth win in 10 decisions, allowing one hit and striking out two over three scoreless innings.

Morgan Pierce had a two-run single for Carlow, while Annamarie Osiecki took the loss after allowing 10 hits and 12 runs — four earned — over two innings.

The back end of the doubleheader was a pitcher’s duel between Carlow’s Clara Niglio and Rio Grande freshman Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH).

Campolo went the distance, scattering four singles and a walk to go along with five strikeouts.

Niglio allowed six hits and a walk while striking out three in her own complete game effort.

The game’s lone run came when Clark led off the home 10th with a triple to right and, on the same play, scored on a wild relay throw.

Junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) finished 2-for-4 with a double in the winning effort.

Alysa Fairman had two of the Celtics’ four hits.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

