Bison battle past Point Pleasant, 70-54

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — As it turns out, what goes around, comes around.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team — which claimed a 64-59 victory at Buffalo on March 18 — met with those same Bison on Thursday at ‘the Dungeon’, with the Blue and Gold winning 70-54.

Point Pleasant (5-7) trailed by as many as 11 points, at 16-5, in the opening quarter, but fought back to within three, at 19-16, by the end of the period.

The hosts tied at 21 early in the second quarter, only for Buffalo to score the next 11 points. PPHS was back to within 10, at 34-24 by halftime, but got outscored 18-to-14 in the third quarter and headed into the finale down 52-38.

The Bison lead grew as high as 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the guests settled for a 70-54 victory.

PPHS hit 17 field goals, a dozen of which came from beyond the arc, while BHS made 30 field goals, including nine triples. At the foul line, Point Pleasant made 8-of-10 (80 percent) and Buffalo sank 1-of-5 (20 percent).

Kyelar Morrow led the hosts with 20 points, 18 of which came from three-point range. Hunter Bush was next with 19 points, featuring a quartet of triples. Eric Chapman scored six points for the hosts, while Trey Peck, Luke Derenberger and Zach McDaniel ended up with three points each.

Noah Thompson led the Bison with 29 points, 27 of which came from long range. Thompson’s nine three-pointers made sets a new single-game record for Buffalo.

Alec Hanshaw contributed 14 points to the winning cause, David Whittington added 11, while Ian Thompson scored six. Bradley Harris and Jackson England recorded four points each, while Nick Roy chipped in with two markers.

After hosting Hurricane on Friday, PPHS will be back in ‘the Dungeon’ against Ripley on Tuesday.

PPHS junior Luke Derenberger (20) shoots over Buffalo's David Whittington (41), during the second half of Thursday's game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS sophomore Eric Chapman (33) lays the ball up and in, during the fourth quarter of the Big Blacks' 70-54 setback on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant junior Trey Peck (10) shoots a two-pointer between Bison David Whittington (41) and Bradley Harris (20), during Buffalo's 16-point victory on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS senior Hunter Bush (1) shoots over a trio of Bison, during Thursday's non-conference bout at 'the Dungeon' in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

