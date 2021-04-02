Lady Knights fall to Lincoln County, 49-21

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — If nothing else, it was a little closer than the first go round.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team — which fell at Lincoln County 69-23 on March 13 — dropped a 49-21 decision to those same Lady Panthers on Thursday in Mason County.

Lincoln County (8-4) — playing its fourth consecutive road game — was ahead 13-6 a quarter into play. PPHS (2-8) was held without a field goal in the second period, and trailed 28-10 at halftime.

A 12-to-5 third quarter gave LCHS a 40-15 lead to start the finale, and the guests capped off the 49-21 win with a 9-to-6 period.

For the game, Point Pleasant made six field goals, including one three-pointer, while Lincoln County connected on 21 field goals, including three triples. At the foul line, the hosts hit 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) and LCHS made 4-of-5 (80 percent).

Brooke Warner led the Red, Black and White with 15 points, including all-11 of the team’s second half points. Kendal Connolly tallied four points for the hosts, while Kierra Smith and McKenna Young scored a point apiece.

Kiaura Henderson, Avery Lucas and Kaden Peters led the guests with 10 points apiece, with Lucas hitting a game-best two trifectas. Natalie Fout and Kenley Kveton scored six each in the win, while Allee Albright and Elizabeth Blankenship both came up with three markers.

PPHS will be back on its home court against Wahama on Monday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

PPHS sophomore Matti Fields (right) shoots a three-pointer, during the fourth quarter of the Lady Knights’ 49-21 setback on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.3-PP-Fields.jpg PPHS sophomore Matti Fields (right) shoots a three-pointer, during the fourth quarter of the Lady Knights’ 49-21 setback on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS junior Bailey Rickard (14) shoots a two-pointer in front of freshman teammate McKenna Young (13), during Thursday’s non-conference bout in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.3-wo-PP-Rickard.jpg PPHS junior Bailey Rickard (14) shoots a two-pointer in front of freshman teammate McKenna Young (13), during Thursday’s non-conference bout in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Lady Knights’ freshman Kendal Connolly deflects a Lady Panther pass, during the second half of Lincoln County’s 49-21 victory on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.3-wo-PP-Connolly.jpg Lady Knights’ freshman Kendal Connolly deflects a Lady Panther pass, during the second half of Lincoln County’s 49-21 victory on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Lady Knights Patience Burke (33) and Brooke Warner (00) pressure Lincoln County’s Trinity Webb (30), during the second half of the Lady Panthers’ 49-21 victory on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.3-wo-PP-Burke.jpg Lady Knights Patience Burke (33) and Brooke Warner (00) pressure Lincoln County’s Trinity Webb (30), during the second half of the Lady Panthers’ 49-21 victory on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.