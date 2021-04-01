Wahama outlasts Lady Bulldogs, 47-45

MASON, W.Va. — Luckily, the Lady Falcons had a better case of the runs.

The Wahama girls basketball team established a 15-7 first quarter lead and ultimately made a 2-point halftime edge hold up Wednesday night during a 47-45 victory over visiting Doddridge County in a Little Kanawha Conference placement matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (6-7, 5-6 LKC) received six points from Torre VanMatre in building that early 3-possession cushion, but the Lady Bulldogs (7-7, 3-4) countered with an 11-5 surge that trimmed the deficit down to 20-18 headed into the intermission.

Emma Gibbs poured in five points as the Red and White made a 13-10 push to extend the lead out to 33-28 headed into the finale, but Laurel McCombs netted eight points down the stretch as DCHS closed regulation with 17-14 run.

WHS, despite going 2-of-7 at the free throw line in the fourth period, ultimately traded 27 points apiece with the Green and Gold down the stretch — allowing the Lady Falcons to make that 2-point halftime cushion hold up.

Wahama made 18 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 7-of-15 at the free throw line for 47 percent.

VanMatre and Gibbs both paced the hosts with 16 points, followed by Mikie Lieving with eight points and Lauren Noble with five markers. Morgan Christian completed the winning tally with two points.

Doddridge County netted 20 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — while also sinking 2-of-8 charity tosses for 25 percent.

Abby McDonough paced the guests with 13 points, followed by McCombs with 12 points and Abi Nicholson with seven markers.

Rylee Spurlock was next with six points and Tenley Paugh chipped in three points, while Emily Gola and Carrie Lloyd wrapped up the scoring with two points each.

Wahama will host Hannan on Friday night, then play in the LKC Night of Champions on Saturday. Both events will start at 7 p.m.

Wahama senior Torre VanMatre, left, looks to make a pass during the first half of a girls basketball game against Ravenswood on March 8 at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va.

