Lady Falcons wallop Wirt County, 61-39

MASON, W.Va. — Break out the brooms.

The Wahama girls basketball team — which won 42-29 in its season opener on March 3 at Wirt County — claimed its first sweep of the season on Monday at Gary Clark Court, defeating the Lady Tigers 61-39 in Little Kanawha Conference play.

Wahama (5-7, 4-6 LKC) led wire-to-wire, scoring the first five points of the game, and leading 14-3 after one quarter.

Wirt County (1-12, 0-12) trimmed its deficit to eight points, at 22-14 with 2:41 left in the half, but Wahama went into the break with a 28-15 edge after a 6-1 run.

The Lady Falcons scored the first two points of the second half, but gave up a 9-to-3 run, bringing the Lady Tigers to within single digits for the final time, at 33-24. Wahama scored 13 of the next 19 points and headed into the finale on top 46-30.

WCHS scored the first two points of the fourth quarter, but never got closer than 14, with Wahama rolling to the 61-39 win.

For the game, Wahama shot 22-of-56 (39.3 percent) from the field, including 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc, while Wirt County made 16-of-57 (28.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-10 (30 percent) three-point tries. At the charity stripe, WHS went 11-for-24 (45.8 percent), while the guests were 4-for-11 (36.4 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle 37-to-34, including 19-to-17 on the offensive end. WHS committed seven turnovers, nine fewer than Wirt County. The Red and White collected 15 assists, 12 seals and eight rejections in the win, while the Orange and Black claimed nine assists, eight blocked shots and a pair of steals.

Mikie Lieving led the Lady Falcons with 20 points, a dozen of which came from long range. Lauren Noble was next with 16 points, followed by Torre VanMatre with 10 points and a team-best four assists. Emma Gibbs — who pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds — scored nine points, while leading the Lady Falcon defense with five blocks and three steals. Amber Wolfe rounded out the WHS scoring with six points.

Emma Wyer paced Wirt County with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, to go with a game-high six rejections. Kayleigh Murray was next with 10 points, followed by Meredith Cottrill with nine. Skylar Bunch scored seven points and Shelby Simonton tallied one, with both players recording three assists in the setback.

Next, both teams are set for their respective LKC placement games on Wednesday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama’s Morgan Christian (13) dishes to teammate Mikie Lieving (22), during the second half of the Lady Falcons’ 61-39 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.31-WAH-Christian.jpg Wahama’s Morgan Christian (13) dishes to teammate Mikie Lieving (22), during the second half of the Lady Falcons’ 61-39 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Torre VanMatre (left) drives around Wirt County’s Shelby Simonton (12), during the Lady Falcons’ 22-point victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.31-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama senior Torre VanMatre (left) drives around Wirt County’s Shelby Simonton (12), during the Lady Falcons’ 22-point victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Emma Gibbs looks to shoot over Wirt County’s Ally Nicolais (1), during the Lady Falcons’ 61-39 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.31-wo-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama senior Emma Gibbs looks to shoot over Wirt County’s Ally Nicolais (1), during the Lady Falcons’ 61-39 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS junior Lauren Noble (30) shoots over Wirt County’s Shelby Simonton (12), during the second half of Monday’s LKC bout at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.31-wo-WAH-Noble.jpg WHS junior Lauren Noble (30) shoots over Wirt County’s Shelby Simonton (12), during the second half of Monday’s LKC bout at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

