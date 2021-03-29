Kendall helps RedStorm snap losing slide

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Zach Kendall struck out 10 batters in a complete game effort, while Jesse Watson and Darius Jordan drove in two runs each as the University of Rio Grande knocked off Midway University, 6-2, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

The RedStorm stopped a seven-game losing slide, improving to 9-21 overall and 2-8 in conference play in the process.

Midway slipped to 7-11 overall and 6-3 in the RSC.

Kendall, a graduate senior from Troy, Ohio, scattered nine hits and walked none en route to his fourth win in seven decisions.

Watson, a senior from Las Cruces, N.M., and senior Juan Familia (Reading, PA) had run-scoring hits in the fourth inning to give Rio a 2-0 lead.

The RedStorm added three more runs in the fifth inning when sophomore Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and, one out later, freshman Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) followed with a two-run single.

The Eagles closed the gap to 5-2 in the seventh inning thanks to an RBI single by Casey Brown and a run-scoring double by Marquise Glenn, but Rio got one of the runs back in the home half of the inning on a groundout by Watson.

Kendall, who was coming off a career-high 12 strikeouts in a loss at Oakland City University last weekend, capped his 131-pitch outing and nailed down the victory by retiring the side in order in each of the final two innings.

Surrell and Familia both finished with two hits in the winning effort. Surrey’s hit total included a double.

Brown and Corey Plahuta both had two hits in a losing cause for Midway.

Jonathan Hook started and took the loss for the Eagles, allowing nine hits and five runs – four earned – over 5-1/3 innings.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

