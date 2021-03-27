Williamstown fends off White Falcons, 49-42

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — The hosts hit their free throws when they had to have them.

The Wahama boys basketball team trimmed its deficit to just two points with less than a minute left in Thursday’s Little Kanawha Conference bout in Wood County, but host Williamstown went a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe to seal the 49-42 victory.

Wahama (2-7, 1-6 LKC) went ahead 12-7 a quarter into play, but Williamstown (8-1, 6-0) outscored the Red and White 18-to-5 in the second period and led 25-17 at halftime.

The White Falcons cut the margin in half with a 12-to-8 third period, and went into the fourth down 33-29.

Wahama had its best quarter of the night in the finale, scoring 13 points on five field goals. However, the hosts made three field goals and a total of eight foul shots in the fourth quarter, sealing the 49-42 victory.

For the game, the guests made 17-of-47 (36.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-22 (31.8 percent) three-point tries. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets hit 13 field goals, including seven triples. At the foul line, Wahama made 1-of-2 (50 percent), and Williamstown sank 16-of-18 (88.9 percent).

The White Falcons collected 22 rebound, seven of which came on the offensive end. Wahama recorded six assists and four steals, with each team committing 14 turnovers.

Sawyer VanMatre led the Red and White with 12 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Gray and William McCallister scored nine points apiece, with Gray hitting a team-best three trifectas. Josiah Lloyd contributed six points and a team-high two assists to the White Falcon cause, Michael VanMatre chipped in with four points, while Bryce Zuspan added two.

Samuel Cremeans led the hosts with 18 points, half of which came from beyond the arc. Ryan Wager was next with 11 points, followed by Seth Hammer and Louis Goodnow with six apiece. Garret Hill and Baylor Haught rounded out the winning tally with four points each.

After hosting Point Pleasant on Saturday, Wahama will visit Wayne on Monday, and then will resume LKC play on Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.