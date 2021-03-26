OVP sports briefs

RedStorm women’s basketball sets camp dates

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s 2021 Women’s Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 11-14 at the Lyne Center on the URG campus.

The overnight instructional camp is open to girls in grades 4-12. Cost is $300 per camper, which includes lodging, meals, a certificate of participation and a t-shirt.

Campers will also receive 24-hour supervision from coaches and counselors; lecture/discussion groups and film sessions; daily instruction on shooting, ball-handling, post play and defense; and use of the school’s swimming pool.

There will also be a camp store featuring drinks, snacks, pizza and Rio Grande apparel for sale each day.

Veteran Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley, who ranks among the top 10 coaches on the active wins list with more than 500, will be the camp director.

Registration forms are available under the “More Links” tab on the women’s basketball page on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are also available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms should be mailed to David Smalley, Rio Grande Women’s Basketball Camp, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Women’s Basketball Camp.

For more information, contact Smalley at 740-245-7491, 1-800-282-7201, or e-mail dsmalley@rio.edu

Elks scholarship applications now being accepted

Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 scholarships are now available for graduating high school seniors from Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio, as well as Mason County, W.Va. Scholarship applications are only available at guidance counselor offices at high schools within the tri-county area. Awards will be based on the applicant’s financial need, scholastic achievements and leadership qualities. Deadline for return of the application to the Gallipolis Elks Lodge is Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Completed applications can also be sent to: Past Exalted Ruler’s Association, Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107, 408 Second Avenue, P.O. Box 303, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Rio Grande men slip from NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the NAIA released its latest men’s soccer coaches’ Top 25 poll last week, there was a familiar name missing from the list of the nation’s top teams.

After consecutive narrow losses at home to Tennessee Wesleyan and Grace (Ind.), the University of Rio Grande slipped out of the Top 25 for the first time in more than 19 years.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s squad, which had been ranked No. 13 in the previous poll, dropped to 26th — the first team among the others receiving votes — with 92 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The RedStorm missed the Top 25 for the first time since Sept. 11, 2001 – a streak of 131 consecutive polls topped only by Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College’s 141 consecutive rankings.

Rio Grande (10-4), which rebounded from the back-to-back losses with a 6-0 rout of Oakland City University last Saturday, is scheduled to play at Point Park University on Saturday in its River States Conference season finale.

Central Methodist (Mo.) remained No. 1 in the poll after claiming 17 of the 18 first-place votes and tallying 539 points. William Carey (Miss.), which had the remaining first-place vote, was second with 518 points.

Columbia Mo. (495 pts.), Oklahoma Wesleyan (484 pts.) and Missouri Valley (468 pts.) rounded out the top five.