OVP sports briefs

Elks scholarship applications now being accepted

Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 scholarships are now available for graduating high school seniors from Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio, as well as Mason County, W.Va. Scholarship applications are only available at guidance counselor offices at high schools within the tri-county area. Awards will be based on the applicant’s financial need, scholastic achievements and leadership qualities. Deadline for return of the application to the Gallipolis Elks Lodge is Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Completed applications can also be sent to: Past Exalted Ruler’s Association, Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107, 408 Second Avenue, P.O. Box 303, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.