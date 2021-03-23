Oakland City completes sweep of RedStorm

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — Connor Oxley had three hits, including a home run and a double, and drove in five runs to lead Oakland City University in a mercy rule-shortened 16-4 rout of the University of Rio Grande, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Pinnick Field.

The Mighty Oaks evened their overall record at 11-11 and improved to 4-5 in league play by completing the weekend series sweep.

Rio Grande, which lost for a fifth straight time, fell to 8-19 overall and 1-8 in the RSC.

Tyler Shamblin added two hits, including a double, and three RBI, while Victor Alvarez and Will Davis both had two hits and two RBI in Oakland City’s 16-hit attack.

The Mighty Oaks scored three times in the second inning and twice in the third before pushing across six runs in the fourth inning for a commanding 11-0 lead.

Rio Grande got three runs in the fifth inning, but OCU countered with five more markers in the home sixth inning.

The RedStorm plated just one of the four runs it needed in the seventh inning to avoid the premature ending of the contest.

Jenrick Rivera and Colton White had two hits each and both drove in a run for Oakland City.

Pete Smith started and got the win for the Oaks, despite allowing five hits, four walks and three runs over 4-1/3 innings. He also struck out five.

Senior Trey Meade (Seaman, OH) started and took the loss for Rio Grande, allowing seven hits and seven runs — five earned — over 3-1/3 innings.

Sophomore Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH), senior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) and freshman Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) had two hits apiece in the loss for the RedStorm.

Surrell also had two RBI, while Reeser and freshman Tristan Arno (Elyria, OH) drove in one run each.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

