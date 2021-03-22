White Falcons soar past Hannan, 87-30

MASON, W.Va. — Feeling it from the field.

The Wahama boys basketball team sank 35 field goals, including eight three-pointers, as the White Falcons soared to an 87-30 victory over non-conference guest Hannan on Saturday afternoon at Gary Clark Court.

Wahama (2-5) was ahead 25-9 a quarter into play, and then held Hannan (0-3) to a single field goal in the second period, extending the lead to 45-14 at halftime.

WHS outscored the Wildcats 18-to-9 in the third quarter, and headed into the fourth on top by 40, at 63-23.

The White Falcons capped off their 87-30 victory with a 24-to-7 final stanza.

For the game, WHS was 35-for-67 (52.2 percent) from the field, including 8-of-16 (50 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Wildcats made nine field goals, five of which came from three-point range. At the foul line, Wahama was 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) and Hannan went 5-for-9 (55.6 percent).

Wahama won the turnover battle by a 27-to-7 count, while recording team totals of 16 defensive rebounds, nine offensive boards, 17 assists, 17 steals, and a trio of blocked shots.

Leading the Red and White, Sawyer VanMatre posted 21 points and eight rebounds, Josiah Lloyd recorded 18 points and six steals, while Bryce Zuspan collected 12 points and nine assists. Isaac Roush and Brennan Grate scored nine points apiece in the win, while William McCallister added seven points, eight rebounds and a pair of rejections. Rounding out the winning tally, Alex Hardwick, Ethan Gray and Jace Ervin finished with five, four and two points respectively.

Justin Rainey and Xavier Stone led the Wildcats with 10 points apiece. Logan Barker scored seven for the guests, Brady Edmunds added two points, while James Adkins claimed one marker.

The Wildcats and White Falcons will meet again on April 3 in Ashton.

After hosting Grace on Monday, Hannan will be back at home on Tuesday against Sherman. WHS plays its first of two straight road games on Tuesday at Ritchie County.

Wahama’s Jace Ervin (12) goes in for a layup between Wildcats Xavier Stone (4) and Brady Edmunds (32), during the fourth quarter of the White Falcons’ 87-30 victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.23-WAH-Ervin.jpg Wahama’s Jace Ervin (12) goes in for a layup between Wildcats Xavier Stone (4) and Brady Edmunds (32), during the fourth quarter of the White Falcons’ 87-30 victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Hannan’s Brady Edmunds rejects a shot attempt by Wahama’s Isaac Roush (20), during the White Falcons’ 87-30 victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.23-wo-HAN-Edmunds.jpg Hannan’s Brady Edmunds rejects a shot attempt by Wahama’s Isaac Roush (20), during the White Falcons’ 87-30 victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Hannan sophomore Xavier Stone (4) passes around WHS sophomore Josiah Lloyd, during Wahama’s 87-30 victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.23-wo-HAN-Stone.jpg Hannan sophomore Xavier Stone (4) passes around WHS sophomore Josiah Lloyd, during Wahama’s 87-30 victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS senior Brennan Grate (23) launches a three-pointer, during the White Falcons’ 47-point victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.23-wo-WAH-Grate.jpg WHS senior Brennan Grate (23) launches a three-pointer, during the White Falcons’ 47-point victory on Saturday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

