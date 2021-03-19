Point Pleasant holds off Bison, 64-59

BUFFALO, W.Va. — It’s time to update record books.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team defeated host Buffalo 64-59 on Thursday in Putnam County, with PPHS senior Hunter Bush surpassing Wade Martin as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Bush — now with 1,268 points for his career — headed into the night 21 points behind the 2014 PPHS graduate, and poured in a game-high 25.

“It feels great with all the hard work I put in over the summer wanting to get this, but the main goal was to get the win,” Bush said. “Yeah, I’m excited about breaking the all-time record, it’s going to be great to look back on and tell my kids about, but I want to win, that’s the main goal, I want to keep doing that.”

Point Pleasant (3-5) — which has now on two of its last three decisions — took the lead at 3-2 on a Zach Beckett three-pointer a minute into play and never trailed again.

The Big Blacks led by as many as 13 points, at 17-4, in the opening quarter, and went into the second on top 20-8.

The margin was at its largest point of the first half, at 23-9, after a Zach McDaniel three-pointer 1:23 in to the second period. The Bison (2-4) got back to within single digits, at 26-18, but ultimately trailed 28-18 at halftime.

Buffalo began the second half with an 11-to-6 spurt, trimming the PPHS lead to 34-29 by the midway point of the third quarter.

However, Point Pleasant closed the period on a 16-to-2 run, with a two-pointer by Bush with five seconds left in the quarter making the lead a game-high 19 points, at 50-31, and tying him with Martin for the all-time scoring lead.

Buffalo scored the first six points of the fourth quarter before Bush’s record-breaking two-pointer 1:13 into the finale. BHS got as close as three points, at 58-55, but the Big Blacks sealed the 64-59 win by hitting 2-of-2 field goal attempts and 2-of-4 free throw tries down the stretch.

For the game, Point Pleasant shot 23-of-50 (46 percent) from the field, including 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) from deep, while Buffalo made 23-of-64 (35.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-22 (18.2 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, PPHS was 11-for-13 (84.6 percent), and BHS was 9-for-13 (69.2 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 40-to-22 count, including 21-to-4 on the offensive end. The Big Blacks committed 14 turnovers, four less than BHS. The guests recorded 14 assists, eight steals and two blocked shots, while the Bison had 16 assists, 10 steals and two blocks.

Bush’s game-high 25 points came on five two-pointers, a trio of triples, and a perfect 6-for-6 day at the charity stripe. Eric Chapman recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Luke Derenberger came up with 10 points and seven boards. McDaniel finished with six points, Beckett and Trey Peck had three apiece, while Malik Butler and Josh Towe both scored two, with Butler picking up a team-best five assists.

Leading the PPHS defense, Bush had a trio of steals, while Butler claimed a steal and a block.

Alec Hanshaw led Buffalo with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Thompson tallied 12 points, all from beyond the arc and in the second half, while Jackson England and Ian Thompson scored seven apiece, with England earning a team-best five assists. Nick Roy and David Whittington scored four points each for Buffalo, while Bradley Harris chipped in with two.

Hanshaw and Noah Thompson both had three steals for the Bison defense, while England claimed two steals and two blocks.

These teams are scheduled to rematch on April 1 in ‘the Dungeon’.

The Big Blacks play their second of five straight road games on Monday at Tolsia.

Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush (23) beats the buzzer with a long-range three-pointer over BHS senior Jackson England (25), giving PPHS a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.20-PP-Bush.jpg Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush (23) beats the buzzer with a long-range three-pointer over BHS senior Jackson England (25), giving PPHS a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS junior Zach McDaniel (21) shoots a two-pointer over BHS senior Noah Thompson (22), during the Big Blacks’ 64-59 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.20-PP-McDaniel.jpg PPHS junior Zach McDaniel (21) shoots a two-pointer over BHS senior Noah Thompson (22), during the Big Blacks’ 64-59 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS junior Zach Beckett tries a three-pointer over BHS sophomore Ian Thompson (14), during the Big Blacks’ five-point win on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.20-wo-PP-Beckett.jpg PPHS junior Zach Beckett tries a three-pointer over BHS sophomore Ian Thompson (14), during the Big Blacks’ five-point win on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Malik Butler (50) drives past BHS senior Alec Hanshaw (44), in front of Eric Chapman (33), during the Big Blacks’ 64-59 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.20-wo-PP-Butler.jpg PPHS senior Malik Butler (50) drives past BHS senior Alec Hanshaw (44), in front of Eric Chapman (33), during the Big Blacks’ 64-59 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Hunter Bush (23) is congratulated by teammates Zach McDaniel (21), Trey Peck, and Malik Butler (50), after becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, during the fourth quarter of Point Pleasant’s 64-59 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.20-wo-PP-Hunter.jpg PPHS senior Hunter Bush (23) is congratulated by teammates Zach McDaniel (21), Trey Peck, and Malik Butler (50), after becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, during the fourth quarter of Point Pleasant’s 64-59 victory on Thursday in Buffalo, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

