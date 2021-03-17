Silver Knights charge past Wahama, 64-48

MASON, W.Va. — They came up with one rally, but didn’t have another.

The Wahama boys basketball team trailed by as many as seven points in the first half of Tuesday’s Little Kanawha Conference bout at Gary Clark Court, only for the hosts to take a one-point lead into halftime. Tyler Consolidated, however, regained the lead 2:20 into the second half and never trailed again en route to the 64-48 victory.

The teams fought through seven lead changes in the opening quarter, with the White Falcons (1-4, 1-3 LKC) trailing 16-13 at the end of the stanza.

WHS was scoreless for the final 1:57 of the opening period, as well as the first 3:15 of the second, as the Silver Knights (4-1, 3-1) built a 20-13 lead. The hosts ended the half with a 14-to-6 spurt for a 27-26 lead at the break.

Wahama held a pair of three-point leads early in the third quarter, but was outscored 17-to-5 over the remainder of the period and trailed 47-36 with eight minutes to play.

WHS got as close as 10, at 51-41 with five minutes remaining, but the guests closed the 64-48 win with a 13-to-7 spurt, hitting 6-of-7 foul shots down the stretch.

For the game, Tyler Consolidated won the rebounding battle 30-to-17, including 10-to-8 on the offensive end. Wahama committed 19 turnovers, two more than the guests. The Red and White claimed 12 assists and seven steals, while TCHS ended with 11 assists, 11 steals and a quartet of rejections.

Wahama made 19-of-47 (40.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) three-point tries, while the Silver Knights were 25-of-45 (55.6 percent) from the field, including 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, WHS went 5-for-9 (55.6 percent) and TCHS went 9-for-15 (60 percent).

Sawyer VanMatre paced the hosts with 20 points and nine rebounds. Josiah Lloyd hit a team-best four three-pointers on his way to 16 points, while Bryce Zuspan picked up six points and a game-high eight assists. Michael VanMatre recorded three points and four rebounds for Red and White, while Ethan Gray and Isaac Roush added two points apiece.

Leading the WHS defense, Gray had three steals, while Lloyd and Sawyer VanMatre claimed two each.

The guests were led by Caleb Strode with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Justin Bowman with 18 points and five assists. Trey Landis was next with 13 points, followed by Haygen Baker with seven, Conner Bailey with five, and David Throckmorton with two.

Defensively, Strode picked up a game-high four steals, while Bowman had three steals and three blocks for TCHS.

The White Falcons are back at home on Thursday against St. Marys.

Wahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd (15) slips between defenders for a layup, during Tuesday's LKC bout at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. WHS senior Isaac Roush (20) shoots a two-pointer, during the first half of the White Falcons' 64-48 setback on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. WHS sophomore Ethan Gray release a shot over a pair of TCHS defenders, during Tuesday's LKC game at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Wahama freshman Bryce Zuspan (3) passes to classmate Sawyer VanMatre (21), during the first half of the White Falcons' 16-point setback on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

