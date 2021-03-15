Skyhawks soar past Point, 92-67

MADISON, W.Va. — Simply too much to keep up with.

The Scott boys basketball team connected on 32 field goals in the first 24 minutes of Friday’s non-conference bout in Boone County, as the Skyhawks claimed a 92-67 victory over Point Pleasant.

The Big Blacks (1-4) hit nine field goals, including three trifectas in the opening quarter, but were still down 29-22 at the conclusion of the period.

The Skyhawks pulled away with a 27-to-9 second quarter, and headed into halftime on top 55-31. A 24-to-19 third quarter made the SHS lead 80-to-50 with eight minutes to play. Point Pleasant outscored its host 17-to-12 over the final eight minutes and fell 92-67.

For the game, PPHS made 26 field goals, nine of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, Scott hit 38 field goals, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. At the foul line, Point Pleasant sank 6-of-8 (75 percent), and SHS made 4-of-6 (66.7 percent).

Hunter Bush led the Big Blacks with 21 points, teaming eight field goals with a 5-for-5 day at the charity stripe. Kyelar Morrow was next with 15 points, a dozen of which came from long range. Cody Schultz contributed nine points to the guests’ cause, Trey Peck added eight, while Peyton Murphy chipped in with four. Zach McDaniel and Zach Beckett had three points apiece in the setback, while Malik Butler and Luke Derenberger both tallied two.

Cavin White and Reece Carden led the hosts with 21 points apiece. Braxton Dolin was next with 12 points, followed by Landon Stone with 10, Jay Sharps with seven, and Jeren Gaiter with six. Kylar Whitman and Malichi Lacy claimed four points apiece in the win, Issac Setser scored three, while Matt Frye and Ian Jarrells ended with two apiece.

After hosting Sissonville on Monday, the Big Blacks will be back in ‘the Dungeon’ on Wednesday against Winfield.

