Rio softball continues roll at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The University of Rio Grande softball team ran its winning streak to four straight games on Tuesday afternoon with a pair a mercy rule-shortened victories in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

The RedStorm opened the day with a 13-2 rout of Cairn (Pa.) University before rolling past Clarks Summit (Pa.) University, 15-0. Both contests against the NCAA Division III foes were stopped after five innings.

Rio Grande improved to 8-3 with the sweep of the two games, while Cairn fell to 1-1 and Clarks Summit dropped to 0-4.

The RedStorm took control of Tuesday’s opener by scoring five times in the top of the second inning. Head coach Chris Hammond’s squad added another run in the third inning before tallying three fourth inning markers and scoring four times in the fifth.

Junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) finished 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and four runs batted in, while senior Kayla Slutz (Navarre, OH), junior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) and sophomore Chase Arndt (Clyde, OH) all had two hits and two RBI in the victory. Slutz had a pair of doubles, Doll had a two-base hit, and Arndt had a triple.

Senior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) and junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) both went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Rio, while freshman Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) contributed a double of her own.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) started and got the win for the RedStorm, allowing five hits and one earned run over three innings. Freshman Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) struck out four batters over two hitless shutout innings of relief.

Elizabeth Malarski went the distance in the loss for Cairn.

Jenna Kenyon had two hits and drove in a run for the Highlanders.

In game two, Rio jumped to a 9-0 lead after two innings and never looked back. The RedStorm followed up a four-run first inning with a five-run second and then later added five runs in the fourth.

Freshman Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) tossed a one-hitter and fanned five to earn the win.

Doll had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in a pair of runs, while sophomore Emily Crossen (Ashland, OH) went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Freshman Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) added three hits of her own, including a triple, and drove in a run, while Webb went 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run and a double.

Sophomore Riley Biri (Grove City, OH) added a triple, Clark had a double and junior Lexi Hart (Johnstown, OH) drove in two runs in the victory.

Mikaela Meaders had a single to account for the Defenders’ only hit. Elyse Gunter started and took the loss.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

