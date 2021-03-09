Point notches 1st win, tops Tide 79-59

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Not one grand finale, but actually two.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team made a combined 48-24 run in the second and fourth quarters while picking up its first win of the 2021 campaign on Monday night with a 79-59 victory over visiting Sherman in a non-conference matchup at ‘The Dungeon’ in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (1-2) received six points apiece from Eric Chapman and Hunter Bush in the opening frame while building a 16-13 first quarter edge.

Bush added eight points to go along with seven Kyelar Morrow points in the second frame, allowing the hosts to make a substantial 26-14 push en route to a 42-27 intermission advantage.

Cameron Caldwell hit three trifectas for the Tide as part of a 17-14 third period push that trimmed the deficit down to 56-49 headed into the finale.

PPHS, however, got eight points from Bush down the stretch and ended regulation with a 22-10 surge to complete the 20-point triumph.

The Red and Black made 32 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 8-of-11 at the free throw line for 73 percent.

Bush led the hosts with a game-high 28 points, followed by Morrow and Chapman with 15 markers each. Zach McDaniel was next with six points, while Malik Butler and Jonathan Griffin respectively added five and three points.

Cody Schultz, Peyton Murphy and Josh Towe completed the winning mark with two points apiece.

SHS netted 21 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also sank 9-of-22 charity tosses for 41 percent.

Caldwell paced the Tide with 18 points, followed by Dalton Rollo and Alex Kirk with 11 points apiece. Logan Green was next with eight points, while Jacob Welch and Isaac Johnson respectively chipped in five and three markers. Zach Carter completed the scoring with two points.

Point Pleasant was at Ripley on Tuesday night and returns to action Friday when it travels to Scott for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.