GA ends season at D-2 districts

The Gallia Academy wrestling team came away with a trio of sixth-place finishes and ended up placing in the top half of the tournament, but the Blue Devils ultimately had their campaign come to an end Friday and Saturday at the 2021 Division II District Wrestling Championships held at GAHS in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils had nine district qualifiers — all underclassmen — competing in the friendly confines of home over the weekend, but the Blue and White didn’t end up having anyone finish in the top four of their respective weight classes.

GAHS joined Claymont with 43 points en route to a tie for 18th place overall. Lisbon Beaver won the D-2 championship with 150 points, while Minerva was the runner-up out of 37 scoring teams with 125.5 points.

Juniors Garytt Schwall (132) and Brayden Easton (195) joined freshman Hudson Shamblin (160) in placing sixth within their respective divisions. The Gallia Academy podium trio each went 3-3 overall and scored a pinfall win apiece.

Junior Todd Elliott — who finished sixth a year ago at the district level — had two pinfall wins and ended up 2-2 overall at 126 pounds, while freshman Hunter Shamblin was 2-2 and had a pinfall win at 152 pounds.

Freshmen Cole Hines (145) and Steven Davis (170) each landed a win in three bouts, while sophomore Gabe Raynor (220) and freshman Wyatt Webb (138) competed in the minimal two matches each. Hines also recorded a pinfall win.

Overall, the Blue Devils posted a 15-21 overall record that included seven pinfall victories.

The 2021 OHSAA Division II Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday at Highland High School near Sparta. The 106-145 divisions will compete from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. or later, while the 152-285 matches will start at 4:30 p.m.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2021 D-2 District Wrestling Championships held at Gallia Academy High School.

Gallia Academy junior Todd Elliott maintains leverage on an opponent during a 126-pound match at the Division II District wrestling championships held Saturday at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio.

